[March 01, 2023] NEW EXPERT-LED REPORT CALLS FOR URGENT CHANGES AROUND MENTAL HEALTH

Science and Business tapped to take action and lead the change TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - A new report from Mental Health International (MHI), with support from the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) was released today. The report calls for Canada's science and business sectors to immediately lead the discourse, and more importantly, constructive action to advance human wellbeing through the quality of mental life in Canada. The 90-page report - Mental Life in Canada - authored by MHI Co-Founder and Chair-Emeritus Dr. Bill Wilkerson and edited by Jillian Stringer, Chair of MHI's board-level youth advisory committee, takes a deep look into the various trends within the science, business, and technology sectors that are establishing hopeful indicators that the prevention of the "3D" effects of mental disorders (disturbance, disablement, and (premature) death), are a plausible goal. The report proposes a unified approach to prevention through "Te Science-Business Roundtable on the Quality of Mental Life in Canada".



As a 'Final Word' on his 25 years as an award-winning, pioneering advocate for mental health in the workplace and economy, Dr. Wilkerson calls for Canada's first national initiative to prevent mental disorders through the reduction of risks driven by society and its institutions. MHI Co-Founder, Chairman, Mental Health International Joseph Ricciuti, in turn, "Our report argues in favour of human well-being as a unifying national goal. There is no question, no issue, no concern more unifying in Canada than the hunger for action to stem this tide of suffering."

"That said, our Report documents reasons for hope such as the convergence of the epigenetics and genomics revolutions - fueled by technological advances – it reveals new insights into the genetic architecture of mental disorders, their prevention and mitigation. History is in the works and that's hopeful news for all of us." "Brain disorders, including conditions such as mental illnesses, deeply affect life areas such as a person's ability to maintain employment, physical health, financial health, and social health," said Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director of the Ontario Brain Institute. "Knowing the economic and societal impact of brain disorders, it's time to think and act differently about brain health. An integrated team science approach to research that looks across brain disorders will generate the knowledge needed for the lifechanging breakthroughs of the future. And today, we must push for strategies that optimize brain health through strong, strategic coordination and collaboration between stakeholders across public and private sectors." The report notes that human capital is now recognized for contributing to the asset value of publicly traded corporations, thereby strengthening the business investment case for mental health. As a result, tackling the costs and lost productive capacity due to mental disorders becomes a matter of prudent asset protection. For the full news release including Scientific Evidence of Societal Risks: https://www.mentallifecanada.com/ Follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mental-health-international/ SOURCE Mental Health International

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]