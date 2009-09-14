[March 01, 2023] New HR Leaders, Analysts and Global Brands Announced for IAMPHENOM Speaker Lineup

Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the newest keynote and session speakers for IAMPHENOM - the human resources conference for hiring, developing and retaining talent taking place March 28-30 in Philadelphia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005719/en/ EEOC Commissioner, HR executives and practitioners are set to inspire professionals navigating the future of hiring, developing and retaining talent during IAMPHENOM March 28-30 in Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire) Over 100 speakers will educate, engage and inspire attendees during 60+ sessions throughout the three-day IAMPHENOM conference. Newly announced speakers include: - Keith Sonderling, Commissioner of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

- Darin Averill, Head of Global Talent Acquisition and Strategy at Circle K

- Teri Cayler, System Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition at SSM Health

- Christin Davis, Managing Director HR Operations & Technology at ChenMed

- Effie Gikas, Sr. Director, Enterprise Talent Enablement at The Cigna Group

- Matthias Leitzmann, Head of Global Talent Discovery at Mastercard

- Bejoy Mathew, VP, Employee Digital Experience at Mastercard

- Lavonne Monroe, VP of Global Talent Acquisition & Onboardig at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise







- Kerry Royer, SVP, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Mastercard

- Colleen Stratton, SVP HR at SEI

- Stephanie Worley, Vice President, Talent Acquisition at Bright Horizons "Over a thousand HR professionals will be uniting in Philadelphia this month to hear from some of the most brilliant minds in the industry," said Jonathan Dale, Vice President, Marketing at Phenom. "Given the breadth of their knowledge and experience, it will be nearly impossible to not walk away more informed and empowered to execute on 2023 strategies."

With a focus on intelligence, automation and experience, IAMPHENOM attendees will enjoy: A jam-packed agenda featuring over 60 thought-provoking sessions from the industry's biggest leaders

Deep-dive breakouts covering AI, recruiter efficiency, talent marketing, employee development and retention, skills ontology, talent intelligence, and more

HR tech unveilings and demonstrations that will define the future of talent

Networking and entertainment at Brooklyn Bowl with famous 80s band Jessie's Girl

IAMPHENOM attendees will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI credits. Complete details, including additional speakers and agenda, are at IAMPHENOM.com.

