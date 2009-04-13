[February 28, 2023] New Otter® Chrome Extension Makes it Easier than Ever to OtterPilot™ Your Zoom and Google Meet Meetings with an AI-powered Assistant

Today Otter.ai launched the new Otter® Chrome Extension for Zoom and Google Meet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005674/en/ With the Otter Chrome Extension installed, users can easily add OtterPilot™ when they join their meetings on Zoom and Google Meet. (Graphic: Business Wire) With the Otter Chrome Extension installed, users can easily add OtterPilot™ when they join their meetings on Zoom and Google Meet. Once addedto the meeting, OtterPilot uses AI to automatically record audio, write notes, capture slides, and share the notes with all the attendees. After the meeting, it generates an Automated Summary, making it easy for users to recall and share key points.



Whenever a user opens a Zoom or Google Meet link using a Chrome browser, the Otter Chrome Extension will detect if that user's Otter is already scheduled to join the meeting. If Otter is not scheduled to join, the user will see a one-click prompt to OtterPilot the meeting. Additionally, the meeting notes with slides and an automated summary will be auto-shared with calendar guests. "Many meetings happen impromptu, even when virtual," says CEO and co-founder Sam Liang. "We are always innovating to make the experience using Otter a more seamless and ubiquitous part of the meeting workflow."

In addition, the Otter Chrome Extension allows users to add OtterPilot when they create a new calendar event in Google Calendar. There is a new one-click button to "Add Otter Meeting Notes" to the calendar invite. Using the new Otter Chrome Extension will make it easier to automate all your meetings from start to finish using the AI-powered OtterPilot. These features are available in all plans at no extra charge. Download the new Otter® Chrome Extension. About Otter.ai With over 1B meetings transcribed, Otter.ai is the world's leading tool for meeting transcription, summarization, and collaboration. Using artificial intelligence, Otter generates real-time automated meeting notes, summaries, and other insights from in-person and virtual meetings - turning meetings into accessible, collaborative, and actionable data that can be shared across teams and organizations. The company is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Zoom, and Tesla. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005674/en/

