New Survey Shows Increase in 2023 Security Budgets Following Spike in Breach Incidents
New industry survey conducted by Pentera finds that 88% of organizations report a breach incident in the past 2 years
BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in automated security validation, released the findings of its second annual industry survey: The State of Pentesting 2023. Pentera undertook this research to understand the current state of security validation practices and investment in enterprises.
Pentera surveyed 300 CIOs, CISOs, and security executives from enterprises across Europe and the USA. The report provides insights on current IT and security budgets, cyber security validation practices, and how cyber exposure is being managed, while showcasing differences between the regions and enterprise sizes.
Report highlights include:
The results of the report will be presented by Aviv Cohen at Pentera's XPOSURE Summit on March 1, 2023. The summit focuses on actionable methodologies for developing and executing successful Exposure Management strategies. Register online here.
