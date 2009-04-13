[February 28, 2023] New Motorola Solutions Report Reveals Healthcare Workers' Greatest Safety Concerns

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today released the results of its Healthcare Worker Safety Report after surveying 500 respondents, including doctors, nurses, technicians and administrators between December 2022 and January 2023. Overall, the data shows that healthcare workers feel safe in their respective medical environments, but are grappling with safety issues that have dominated headlines in recent years. Those that have healthcare professionals most concerned include: patients becoming violent (72%), the impacts of burnout/mental health (61%) and active assailants (42%). Healthcare employees also provided insights on their preferred communication methods for when safety issues do arise in facilities or in patients' homes. "Healthcare workers have been through a lot over the past few years. They've been on the frontlines of COVID-19, are experiencing high levels of job burnout and are exposed to today's mental health issues on a frequent basis," said Todd Piett, vice president of Rave Mobile Safety at Motorola Solutions. "It is imperative that healthcare employees - arguably a hospital or health system's best asset - feel safe in their roles so that they can perform at a high level and deliver the best possible care to patients." Key findings from the report include: The initial and persisting impact of COVID-19 continues to threaten healthcare workers' mental health and propensity for job burnout (77%) .

. As home healthcare services become more commonplace, 41% of respondents indicated they would worry more about their personal safety if tey were to deliver care in a patient's home versus in a traditional hospital/healthcare system setting .

. Like many in society, 40% of healthcare workers are concerned about the threat of an active assailant.

Respondents (54%) voiced that personal safety is a top priority for them to continue working in the industry.

Healthcare workers believe the right safety communications and training will help them to feel more prepared for emergencies at work. Respondents expressed interest in panic button technology or another 9-1-1 alerting system (55%), safety procedure training (51%), customized texts and/or phone alerts (48%), easily accessible, digital safety plans (46%) and the availability of a safety app with resources, plans and emergency contacts (44%).



here. Motorola Solutions offers a unified technology ecosystem to help hospitals proactively manage safety and security, including access control, video security, body-worn cameras, critical communications, command center software and weapons detection solutions. Its Rave Mobile Safety platform communicates emergencies to 9-1-1, connects on-site personnel and first responders, improves operational efficiencies and informs community members via mobile safety apps and other modalities.

Methodology The independent research firm Researchscape conducted this survey. Respondents were 500 healthcare workers aged 18+ in the United States. Responses were gathered in December 2022 and January 2023. About Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005959/en/

