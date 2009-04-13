[February 28, 2023] NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7 Delivers the Most Advanced Protection Against Cyber Attacks and Outages

Veeam® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, today released NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7, the #1 backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 including Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams. With over 14 million users protected, the latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 strengthens data protection by enabling immutability, delivering advanced monitoring and analytics across the backup infrastructure environment, along with increased control for BaaS (back up as a service) through a deeper integration with Veeam Service Provider Console. "Microsoft 365 is at the center of communications for many organizations and protecting that data at the highest level has never been more important," said Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "With 78% of organizations protecting Microsoft 365 with either third-party or BaaSi, companies recognize the need to protect their critical data and the ability to rapidly recover from inevitable ransomware and cyber-attacks. As Veeam strives to keep businesses running, this latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 delivers greater peace of mind and data confidence." Highlights of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7, include: Immutable backup copies : Confidence that Microsoft 365 data is protected against ransomware attacks. Immutable copies can be stored on any object storage repository, including Microsoft Azure Blob/Archive, Amazon S3/Glacier and S3-compatible storage with support for S3 Object Lock.

In addition to Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, the self-service restore portal now includes support for Microsoft Teams. Users can now choose their own individual restore points as needed and restore SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business folders. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7 is available now and may be added to the new Veeam Data Platform Advanced or Premium Editions as a platform extension or operate as a standalone offering. Veeam will highlight Veeam Data Platform during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts, which will take place May 22 - 24 in Miami, FL and online. Designed by and built for the backup and recovery professional, attendees will expand their skills, celebrate with the community, and share industry knowledge with exclusive content from AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and more. Registration for the in-person event is now open.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com. Supporting Quotes "Veeam is a valued partner, innovating with new backup capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Teams. We are excited about the new backup copy functionality with immutability support in Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7, which helps protect against ransomware attacks and provides added resiliency for Microsoft 365 data in the cloud. This feature allows users to store their backups in Azure Blob hot, cool, and archive tiers, ensuring that their data is safe and compliant with regulatory requirements." - Yaron Hezroni, Director of Product Management, Microsoft "Many organizations wrongly believe that because their data and applications are now delivered as a service, it will be automatically backed up and recovered. The reality is that this is just not the case at all. For Microsoft 365, we identified that a vast majority of organizations report not being able to recover 100% of their data, which is the 'design point' for mission-critical applications. That's why a solution like Veeam is key. It makes business sense. It makes technical sense. And, it does not require your teams to have PhDs in backup and recovery to deploy." - Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director, Enterprise Strategy Group "Immutability is a key feature and requirement for Admiral, so it's great to see this feature coming in v7. Protecting our data is naturally paramount to us. We run a variety of reports using Veeam ONE for Veeam Backup & Replication and we've been anticipating more alignment with Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and the reporting capability. The new features of monitoring and reporting integrating into Veeam ONE are going to be key benefits for us." - David Loveless, Infrastructure Manager, Admiral "Immutable backup copies will enhance our security and are perfectly integrated with Azure functionality. Monitoring capabilities and the self-service portal integration with Microsoft Teams will make the life of engineers much easier." - Aleh Sadaunichy, Network & Architect Manager, Lyreco Group About Veeam Software Veeam® provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 72% of the Global 2,000. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam. i Veeam Cloud Protection Trends Report 2023 http://vee.am/CPT23 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005205/en/

