[February 28, 2023] New round of AGYLE business programme now open for applications: looking for 40 young leaders from Africa and Germany

"AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business", the African-German Leadership Programme by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany – Land of Ideas is starting into another round / focus on digital transformation and on African and German young leaders developing innovative business ideas / Applications may be submitted until 16 April 2023 at www.agyle-programme.com. BERLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the globe, digital transformation is shaping all areas of our professional and private lives and has become a key driver for addressing global challenges. The African continent plays an important role here as it is home to a new generation of up-and-coming leaders in the field of digital innovation. In keeping with this year's core theme, "Digital transformation – young leaders working towards a green and inclusive future", young leaders can now apply to take part in the African-German Leadership Programme "AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business." This year's programme is directed at people up to the age of 40 from Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia and Germany. The programme is looking for candidates who have recognised the potential of innovative digital solutions and are leveraging these in areas such as education, healthcare, climate, energy, and trade. Applications may be submitted online until 16 April at www.agyle-programme.com. In addition to a letter of motivation, a letter of recommendation and a CV, applicants are also required to submit a short, personal video statement. AGYLE was launched in 2021 by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas and is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Outlook on 2023: AGYLE programme and business network All submissions will be reviewed by an international jury that will select 40 young leaders; 20 from the participating African countries and 20 from Germany. These individuals will be invited to join the 2023 AGYLE Week in Berlin this autumn – an event that centres around a design thinking lab, where participants get together in interdisciplinary teams to jointly develop and refine sustainable business ideas. The jury will award a prize for the most innovative and promising idea as part of the closing event. The 2023 AGYLE Week further includes panels, talks, company visits as well as cultural activities. All participants will be included in our network of young business leaders, allowing them to stay connected and deepen their knowledge e.g. by taking part in virtual events on expert topics and other networking opportunities. The network currently comprises 80 leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Tunisia and Germany. About AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming leaders from Germany and Africa to establish a sustainable business network and promote the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a programme of the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany – Land of Ideas; AWE is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is supported by GIZ and DEG Impulse.







Press contact AGYLE Germany – Land of Ideas Stefan Volovinis Tel.: +49 30 206459-160 [email protected] www.agyle-programme.com

