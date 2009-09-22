TMCnet News
New Digital Trust World Conferences from ISACA Deliver Innovative Insights on the Business Imperative for a Trustworthy Tech Ecosystem
As enterprises and professionals increasingly identify digital trust to be of critical importance, ISACA is launching Digital Trust World, a new conference series for business IT professionals. Attendees will expand their knowledge and gain relevant insights into digital trust through practical guidance and dynamic content to drive trust at their organizations, connect with industry leaders and accelerate their career growth.
Digital Trust World, which replaces the annual ISACA Conference series of events, features sessions that will cover topics in the digital trust domains of IT audit, risk, governance, information security, cybersecurity, privacy, and emerging technologies. Sessions dedicated to career development, as well as bridging workforce and tech education gaps through One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, will be included.
Attendees may select the Digital Trust World event that most aligns with their learning needs:
"Digital Trust World offers an opportunity for digital trust professionals and thought leaders to establish new connections, broaden their perspectives, and discover solutions," said Christy Bares, CMP, director of event operations and services at ISACA. "The conference features dynamic and relevant educational sessions and provides new networking opportunities to advance your career. ISACA's community of global learners and business technology professionals stands out for its collaborative atmosphere and sharing of best practices, which provide attendees with practical advice to strengthen their organizations' digital trust and accelerate their careers."
Early-bird pricing for both Digital Trust World Boston and Digital Word Virtual ends 24 March; visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/isaca-digital-trust-world-conference to learn more and register for Digital Trust World.
ISACA will also provide training and events for digital trust professionals in other formas throughout 2023. These include:
Additionally, digital trust professionals can use the Train Your Way interactive training tool to help match their desired learning topics to ISACA training solutions based on study preferences and schedule, as well as enterprise training for teams. Visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/training-topics/browse-all-training to get started. For additional information on ISACA's global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events.
About ISACA
ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.
