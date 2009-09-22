[February 27, 2023] New Digital Trust World Conferences from ISACA Deliver Innovative Insights on the Business Imperative for a Trustworthy Tech Ecosystem

As enterprises and professionals increasingly identify digital trust to be of critical importance, ISACA is launching Digital Trust World, a new conference series for business IT professionals. Attendees will expand their knowledge and gain relevant insights into digital trust through practical guidance and dynamic content to drive trust at their organizations, connect with industry leaders and accelerate their career growth. Digital Trust World, which replaces the annual ISACA Conference series of events, features sessions that will cover topics in the digital trust domains of IT audit, risk, governance, information security, cybersecurity, privacy, and emerging technologies. Sessions dedicated to career development, as well as bridging workforce and tech education gaps through One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, will be included. Attendees may select the Digital Trust World event that most aligns with their learning needs: Digital Trust World Boston, 9-11 May 2023. At this in-person event in Boston, Mass., USA, opening keynote Dr. Michio Kaku, theoretical physicist and author, will kick off the event the afternoon of 9 May. Additional keynote speakers include Frances Haugen, data engineer and Facebook whistleblower, and Tanmay Bakshi, prodigious software engineer and machine learning expert. Topics include zero trust, blockchain, supply chain, auditing privacy compliance, strategic security design, and establishing digital trust after an incident. Attendees may earn up to 20.25 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits and may add one of four workshops, to be held 8-9 May, for an additional 14 CPEs.

Digital Trust World Virtual, 21-22 June 2023. Confirmed keynote speaker is Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix. The conference features two days of learning with an optional workshop; attendees can earn up to 10.25 CPEs and may also add a workshop for a total of 18.25 CPEs. The sessions may be attended live - the half days accommodate many time zones - or streamed at a later date.

Digital Trust World Europe, 17-19 October 2023 (location to be announced). At this in-person event, opening keynote Rachel Botsman, a leading expert on trust in the modern world, will kick off the event in the afternoon of 17 October. Attendees will be able to earn up to 20.25 CPEs and may add workshops for up to an additional 14 CPEs. "Digital Trust World offers an opportunity for digital trust professionals and thought leaders to establish new connections, broaden their perspectives, and discover solutions," said Christy Bares, CMP, director of event operations and services at ISACA. "The conference features dynamic and relevant educational sessions and provides new networking opportunities to advance your career. ISACA's community of global learners and business technology professionals stands out for its collaborative atmosphere and sharing of best practices, which provide attendees with practical advice to strengthen their organizations' digital trust and accelerate their careers." Early-bird pricing for both Digital Trust World Boston and Digital Word Virtual ends 24 March; visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/isaca-digital-trust-world-conference to learn more and register for Digital Trust World. ISACA will also provide training and events for digital trust professionals in other formas throughout 2023. These include:



Governance, Risk and Control (GRC) Conference: Co-hosted with The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), 21-23 August 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and virtual. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/grc-conference-2023.



Virtual Summits: These free, half-day events offer a deep dive into hot topics and feature several sessions led by industry expert speakers. Details will be posted to www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/virtual-summits as summits are announced.

Webinars: Attend free ISACA webinars or stream them from the archive; ISACA members may earn free continuing professional education credits (CPE) for attending. To view upcoming, recent and archived webinars, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/webinars.



Past Events On-Demand: Stream video of expert-led audit, privacy, risk, cybersecurity and governance presentations recorded live at ISACA global conferences and events. Viewers can earn CPEs for these sessions; for more information, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/cpe-on-demand.



On-Site Trainings: Enterprises can customize their own ISACA trainings for their teams. Select from on-site and virtual options for IT assurance, control, security and governance professionals. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/enterprise-training. Additionally, digital trust professionals can use the Train Your Way interactive training tool to help match their desired learning topics to ISACA training solutions based on study preferences and schedule, as well as enterprise training for teams. Visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/training-topics/browse-all-training to get started. For additional information on ISACA's global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events. About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations. Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

