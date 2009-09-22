[February 27, 2023] New Productiv App Procurement Hub Takes the Friction out of Procuring Software

ProcureCon Indirect West Booth #313 - Today Productiv, the leader in SaaS management, unveiled the App Procurement Hub, an add-on to the company's SaaS Intelligence™ Platform. Generally available now, the new module provides a frictionless software procurement experience at a time when businesses are struggling with hundreds of applications, dozens of cross-functional stakeholders and more complex portfolio rationalization decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005048/en/ The Productiv Workflow Builder enables companies to create workflow templates to intake and renew software and services with ease. (Graphic: Productiv) Procurement, finance and IT teams are under tremendous pressure to optimize software spend and eliminate waste while also driving higher value during purchases and renewals. But existing approaches of spreadsheets, meetings and one-off online conversations no longer work at scale or meet the needs of the modern procurement leader because they don't align the right people at the right time to make data-led decisions. On average, seven disconnected tools are used to support procurement decisions and existing ERPs have hard-to-use capabilities that make it difficult and costly to drive software intake and renewals across an organization. Meanwhile, 6-10 employees are involved in each purchasing and renewal decision, making collaboration more complex across hundreds of applications and services. Organizations are increasing business risk due to missing assesments of vendors - and can also miss out on up to 30% in cost savings because they don't have benchmark prices for their apps.



The Productiv App Procurement Hub automates software procurement processes effectively and consistently with ease. Unlike other solutions, the new App Procurement Hub makes it stress-free for companies to orchestrate data-driven intake and renewal reviews and approvals across stakeholders in multiple departments as well as negotiate renewals confidently and minimize risk with data and insights. Key capabilities of the App Procurement Hub include:

Workflow builder : This no-code workflow builder enables companies to easily create workflow templates for intakes, renewals and other processes - something that otherwise could take months for IT to prioritize and implement - without the need for expensive licensing in other tools. Workflows can be integrated with ticketing, contract management, ERP and vendor assessment systems.

: This no-code workflow builder enables companies to easily create workflow templates for intakes, renewals and other processes - something that otherwise could take months for IT to prioritize and implement - without the need for expensive licensing in other tools. Workflows can be integrated with ticketing, contract management, ERP and vendor assessment systems. App renewal requests : Unlike other solutions, this capability helps companies review app usage and license recommendations to understand how an app and licenses are currently being used so stakeholders from multiple departments can align on renewals, discussions and decisions. Unique pricing benchmarks by app and license SKU help application owners know whether they are paying more or less than their peers for licenses.

Two-way Integration with Slack : In an industry first, the App Procurement Hub allows stakeholders to better align around notifying, collaborating and discussing application purchases or renewals in Slack channels - which is how many teams work together today. A dedicated Slack channel is automatically created when the app renewal is initiated and two-way updates between Slack and Productiv keep discussions, documents and task statuses in sync, all of which are stored in Productiv for future reference.

App intake requests: This customizable intake form and integration with Productiv AppCenter streamlines the intake request process and saves time when managing, tracking and fulfilling requests for new software and services. The App Procurement Hub also provides pricing benchmarks by app and license SKU to better understand what's a good price. Vendor risk assessments: A new risk assessments feature provides a central location for vendor business health data, security, privacy and compliance questionnaires and vendor-related documents and internal intelligence, such as previous issues raised by employees or missed service-level agreement (SLA) targets.

This customizable intake form and integration with Productiv AppCenter streamlines the intake request process and saves time when managing, tracking and fulfilling requests for new software and services. The App Procurement Hub also provides pricing benchmarks by app and license SKU to better understand what's a good price. Vendor risk assessments: A new risk assessments feature provides a central location for vendor business health data, security, privacy and compliance questionnaires and vendor-related documents and internal intelligence, such as previous issues raised by employees or missed service-level agreement (SLA) targets. "Buying and renewing software never stops - but it's a stressful process. We've heard from many businesses that procuring software is broken, causing unnecessary friction for the teams who are responsible for purchasing decisions," said Alok Ojha, chief product officer of Productiv. "Our App Procurement Hub changes the game by enabling companies to easily automate procurement processes, align stakeholders around trusted data and better negotiate using our unique insights with usage data, recommendations, benchmarks and vendor intelligence." For more information on the App Procurement Hub, click to read our blog. You can visit Productiv to learn more at Procurecon Indirect West at Booth #313. About Productiv Productiv is the only SaaS Intelligence™ Platform for the modern enterprise. More than a SaaS management solution, Productiv aligns IT, finance, procurement and business leaders with trusted data to drive cost optimization while delivering operational excellence across your SaaS portfolio. This employee-centric, data-driven approach combines billions of employee app usage data-points with vendor contract and organizational data, enabling teams to easily come together to govern and rationalize SaaS portfolios and streamline SaaS procurement. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel, IVP and Norwest Venture Partners, Productiv is on a mission to align IT and business leaders to unlock the most value out of their SaaS portfolio at scale. To learn more about Productiv, click here. _________________________

1 Productiv-sourced data based on internal license pricing data.

2 Forrester Consulting TEI study: The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Productiv SaaS Intelligence Platform (a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Productiv, September 2022). Results are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

3 Forrester Consulting TEI study: The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Productiv SaaS Intelligence Platform (a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Productiv, September 2022). Results are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005048/en/

