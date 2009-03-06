[February 23, 2023] New Video, Born for Optimal Experiences

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As network transmission and video communications evolve, IPTV and OTT are starting to merge, and video platforms are incorporating video communication capabilities. At the same time, video service experiences are transitioning from SD to UHD, from flat videos to free-view and immersive spatial videos, and from single-screen entertainment to multi-screen social interactions. With all these changes, experience matters more than ever. Carrier-Grade Envision Video Solution Facilitates Operators' Business Success Currently, 89 of the world's top 100 operators have deployed OTT video services, and many of them chose the convergent network construction approach in order to reduce total cost of operation (TCO). As far as we can see during the past few years, operators were paying more and more attention to the reliability of their service platforms, no matter IPTV or OTT. What's more, they are also requiring greater capability for managing massive media assets, to deal with the explosive growth of network content. Facing this trend, Huawei provides the Envision Video Solution with a multi-level carrier-grade reliability design. This solution is capable of managing up to 30 million media assets. Together with content management, big data analysis, advertising operations, and intelligent recommendation capabilities, it can help operators provide personalized services for subscribers, creating more value, and further promoting their business success. Multi-Cloud Architecture Empowers Cloud-based Transformation of Video Platforms During the past few years, more and more operators have moved their video service platforms to the cloud. What is te role of operators in this process and how can they maintain the control over key technologies and markets? These are for sure the most important things for them. Moreover, the cloudification is not always smooth sailing and operators may encounter various problems, for example, how to ensure carrier-grade reliability, how to smoothly migrate subscribers, and how to maximize the utilization of existing investments. All these problems are holding back operators' cloud transformation.



To help operators quickly complete cloud transformation, Huawei built a multi-cloud hybrid architecture solution that provides core capabilities such as easy deployment, fast service rollout, elastic scaling, online-offline backup, and video SaaS. With these capabilities, we can ensure efficient, stable, and controllable cloudification and help operators maintain strong competitiveness. Innovative Services Deliver Optimal Video Experiences

5G brings high-bandwidth and low-latency networks, but such high bandwidth cannot be fully used by traditional services. In this case, how to improve the network load rate becomes a new topic for operators. Fortunately, new video forms are emerging, and this brings possibilities for new video-watching modes. Taking this opportunity, Huawei Envision Video Solution is bringing ultimate personal video watching experience to users with our innovative technologies, such as free-viewpoint, multi-viewpoint, 3D, 8K, and VR. Huawei is also expanding video services to smart home scenarios centering on large TV screens. This will definitely help operators win larger market share and more revenue. On top of that, the QoS assurance, as a unique advantage of operators, should also be fully used. It can guarantee ultra-low latency for subscribers and is absolutely a trump card for them to beat their OTT rivals. The video industry will always keep evolving, with the convergence and evolution of information technologies and spatial audio and video technologies, as well as users' increasingly higher requirements for audio and video experiences. As video services become more and more refined, Huawei will innovate more to roll out more novel services. The Envision Video Solution, deriving from Huawei's constant innovation, uses TV screens as interaction and computing terminals to provide more innovative social video experiences, such as phone-TV calls and cloud-based video co-viewing. This will create more value for video services and we believe it will provide a strong support for operators to expand revenue and seize more opportunities in the field. MWC Barcelona 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase more New Video products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, including spatial video, free view video, multi viewpoint streaming, naked eye 3D and etc. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-video-born-for-optimal-experiences-301754337.html

