[February 23, 2023] New Studies at ECR 2023 Back Clinical Efficacy of Lunit's AI Solutions in Breast Cancer Diagnosis

4 oral presentations and 2 poster presentations, highlighting the most up-to-date research on Lunit's AI solutions for radiology, have been accepted for ECR 2023

The program will include studies evaluating the performance of Lunit's AI solutions for breast cancer diagnosis SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2023, to be held in Vienna, Austria, on March 1-5. This year, Lunit will showcase 4 oral presentations and 2 poster presentations. In particular, 5 of the abstracts to be presented will highlight the effectiveness of Lunit's AI solutions for breast cancer diagnosis. One of the studies selected for oral presentation will feature Lunit INSIGHT DBT, Lunit's AI solution for digital breast tomosynthesis. Following its launch in the European market as the newest addition to the Lunit INSIGHT suite, Lunit INSIGHT DBT will be showcased at ECR through demonstrations at Lunit's booth, EXPO Hall X1, AI-37. Lunit will also deliver three oral presentations featuring Lunit INSIGHT MMG, the company's CE-marked and FDA-cleared AI solution for mammography. One study conducted with real-world data from a populationbased breast screening program suggests that Lunit INSIGHT MMG can help manage workloads more efficiently in mammography readings. Other studies include findings from comparing the AI solution's performance to human readers and another AI system.



In an exploration of the relationship between AI and human readers, Lunit INSIGHT MMG's performance was compared with those of 1,868 UK radiologists. By applying a national external quality assurance (EQA) scheme for breast cancer screening to Lunit's AI algorithm, the study aimed to explore if there was a concordance between incorrectly labeled mammograms by AI and human readers. Overall, Lunit's AI performed as well as the human readers, as verified by the EQA scheme, which uses cancer cases with biopsy-proven pathological outcomes or normal follow-up at the next screening round to test the users. Lunit will also deliver a poster presentation on real-world data validating the clinical efficacy of Lunit INSIGHT MMG in actual medical settings. In this population-based prospective interventional study led by radiologist Dr. Fredrik Strand at the Karolinska Institutet, 55,581 patient cases from breast cancer screenings in actual clinical settings were analyzed. The study included three independent readers (Radiologist 1, Radiologist 2, Lunit INSIGHT MMG), allowing for results to be reviewed according to different reader combinations: two radiologists, Lunit AI + one radiologist, and each reader separately.

Results showed that combining Lunit's AI with one radiologist generated greater cancer detection compared to two radiologists especially in high mammographic density cases, indicating a possibility of replacing the second reader with AI in a safe, effective, and cost-effective manner. "We are pleased to return to ECR this year to showcase new findings that demonstrate the clinical effectiveness of Lunit's AI solutions for breast cancer diagnosis," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Based on our technological achievements, we will continue to build partnerships with global healthcare companies and medical institutions and prove Lunit's positive impact across the medical field." Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008493/Lunit_INSIGHT_DBT_Lunit_s_AI_solution_digital_breast_tomosynthesis.jpg

