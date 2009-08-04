[February 21, 2023] New integration between Streamr and Flux strengthens the scalability of decentralized applications

Cambridge, UK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux, a provider of Web3 cloud infrastructure, and Streamr, a decentralized network for real-time data, recently announced a new integration that enhances the real-time data capabilities of the decentralized web by adding scalability. The new integration allows users to deploy Streamr nodes via the Flux Cloud to further secure and decentralize the Streamr Network with ease.



The integration between the Streamr Broker Node and the Flux Cloud offers several advantages. Using Flux's simplified onboarding process, users can access the Flux Cloud's bandwidth and host nodes from other networks. This feature allows the Streamr Network to more easily supply nodes to meet the scalability demands of its users. Additionally, users can rest assured that data flows in a peer-to-peer and permissionless manner because any nodes added through Flux are user-operated and globally distributed. Henri Pihkala, Streamr Co-Founder and CEO “We’re delighted to partner with Flux and see Streamr Broker nodes deployed on their cloud infrastructure to offer seamless decentralized node running and further secure and decentralize the network. There’s scope for further collaboration between our two projects, and we believe we will see new Web3 capabilities appear as a result.” Meeting the scalability requirements of dApps is crucial to the success of Web3, particularly for services that rely on real-time components such as messaging applications, event-based notifications, games, and network analytics. The ability for node runners to more easily spin up new nodes to meet the demands of Streamr Network users increases the potential upper bandwidth supply that can be provided. Daniel Keller, Co-Founder of Flux and CEO of InFlux “I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with Streamr. Our shared vision for a decentralized internet has brought us together to revolutionize the way real-time data is handled and secured on the decentralized web. With thisnew integration, we are proud to offer users the ability to deploy Streamr nodes with greater ease and scalability through our Flux Cloud infrastructure.



At Flux, we firmly believe that the future of Web3 lies in the seamless integration of decentralized technologies into everyday life. By working with Streamr, we have taken a significant step towards realizing this vision.” Experience the advantages of running your Streamr nodes on Flux today as they are now live! Deploy them with just a few clicks via the Flux Marketplace. Enjoy unparalleled decentralization, redundancy, security, and interoperability, as well as the benefits of having no single point of failure and low cost. With Flux's cutting-edge platform, your Streamr nodes will be hosted with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring top-of-the-line performance and reliability. Get started today and take your data streams to the next level!

Conclusion The integration between Streamr and Flux marks an important milestone for the decentralized web. By leveraging Flux's cloud infrastructure, Streamr's real-time data capabilities can be further enhanced with improved scalability and security. This integration allows users to deploy Streamr nodes with ease, thereby ensuring that data flows in a peer-to-peer and permissionless manner, while meeting the scalability demands of its users. As the adoption of Web3 technologies continues to grow, partnerships such as this will play an important role in unlocking new possibilities for the future of the decentralized internet. It will be exciting to see what further collaborations will emerge between these two projects and what new Web3 capabilities will be introduced as a result. About Streamr Streamr is building the real-time data protocol of the decentralized web. This includes a scalable, low-latency and secure P2P Network for data delivery and exchange. As part of the vision, Streamr is working on a decentralized chat application, data marketplace, and other dApps . The project was started by real-time data veterans with backgrounds in algorithmic trading and finance markets. Streamr is being built by contributors from around the world and was crowdfunded via ICO with $30M in October 2017. To learn more, visit streamr.network. About Flux The Flux Web3 Cloud is a suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment. Flux uses a native POW (Proof-of-Work) coin to power this ecosystem, supplying incentive for hardware hosters, governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware. The Flux operating system runs on top of Linux to provide the network with verified and benchmarked high-availability compute power and uses the blockchain to ensure transparency in governance operations. Flux node operators can choose from three tiers of hardware requirements to stand up after providing the necessary Flux capital soft-locked in their wallet. This allows anyone to be rewarded for supplying hardware to the network, from anywhere in the world. To learn more, visit runonflux.io



Media contacts Mark Little Chief Marketing Officer of Streamr media-at-streamr.network https://streamr.network/ Alžbeta Kolibacová Chief Marketing Officer of InFlux betty-at-runonflux.io https://runonflux.io/ PR Contact:- Company: MediaXwire Name: Jagatjit Sarkar Email: info-at-mediaxwire.com Telegram: Jagatjit Sarkar

