[February 17, 2023] New York Life Announces up to $300,000 in Contributions for Earthquake Disaster Relief Efforts in Turkey and Syria

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today pledged up to $300,000 toward relief efforts in the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. This includes immediate support of $100,000 to Save the Children's Children's Emergency Fund and $100,000 to UNICEF USA. In addition, the company will match workforce donations to these two organizations, as well as to the International Rescue Committee, up to $100,000.



"Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of these devastating earthquakes. New York Life is committed to providing the support they so desperately need," said Heather Nesle, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility, New York Life. In 2022, New York Life and the New York Life Foundation combined to provide over $32.1 million in charitable contributions, including $3.3 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). "New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005306/en/

