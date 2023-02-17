TMCnet News
New Workplace Study Finds 88 Percent of Global Decision Makers Agree Flexible Working Positively Impacts Employee Retention and Recruitment
Targus surveyed 1,000 senior business decision makers and 6,000 professionals in North America and Europe to explore how to improve workers' wellbeing and empowerment
ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one-selling laptop case brand in the U.S.*, and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, has released the results of its annual 2023 Global Workplace Study, which examines the key factors, tools, and trends that are important for improving employee wellbeing, engagement, and productivity.
According to the survey among 1,000 senior business decision makers and 6,000 workers across North America and Europe, the top three wellbeing priorities are: flexible working (47 percent), rewards and recognition (43 percent), and cost of living support (40 percent). In fact, 88 percent of business decision makers globally agree that flexible working positively impacts their staff retention and recruitment, an 11-point increase from 2021.
"Since most of us spend more time at work than we do with our family and friends, it's vital to understand how to make work more purposeful and productive," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing and eCommerce at Targus. "Our study helps to answer these questions byexploring themes, such as employee wellbeing, engagement, productivity, as well as the importance of sustainability."
Here are some of the study's key findings:
