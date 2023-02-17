TMCnet News
New Security Trends Report Highlights Top Security Challenges and Priorities for Global Organizations
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today published findings from its State of Cybersecurity: 2023 Trends Report based on a survey the company commissioned of over 700 senior IT and cybersecurity decision-makers from over a dozen different countries.
Arctic Wolf’s 2023 Cybersecurity Trends Report provides security executives and practitioners with insight into the current and future state of the cybersecurity landscape so they can help their organizations deliver positive security outcomes in an ever-evolving threat environment and remain on the forefront of cyber defense.
Key findings from the report include:
“We believe the insights found within our 2023 Cybersecurity Trends Report are a true puse for the current state of cybersecurity and will help decision-makers better understand the security priorities and challenges of their peers, allowing them to benchmark their investments, strategies, and opportunities against the rest of the industry, while informing their annual plans in a meaningful way,” said Christopher Fielder, field CTO, Arctic Wolf. “With half of organizations surveyed claiming to have experienced a data breach last year, it is easy to understand why, despite a tumultuous economic climate, the majority of businesses plan to increase their cybersecurity spending in the coming year. While we are encouraged by the overall trends in the report, it is clear that perennial challenges remain for cybersecurity professionals, including staff shortages, securing new attack surfaces, and preventing ransomware attacks.”
For additional insights from Arctic Wolf’s State of Cybersecurity: 2023 Trends Report, visit arcticwolf.com to download the full report and register for the upcoming webinar.
