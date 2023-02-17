TMCnet News
|
New IGEL App Portal Cloud Service Delivers Fast, Efficient App Delivery via the New IGEL COSMOS Platform
A Full Range of IGEL-Validated Applications to be Available as a Cloud Service, Enabling Streamlined, More Timely Delivery of Apps and Updates with a Superior Digital Experience for Users
MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced the IGEL App Portal. Part of the new IGEL COSMOS Cloud Services and unveiled today at the DISRUPT23 – The Ultimate Global EUC event in Munich, the IGEL App Portal extends the access and delivery of IGEL-validated applications, clients, and interfaces via the cloud for users of the new IGEL COSMOS platform (see related press release here). Offering the latest apps from IGEL Ready partners, the IGEL App Portal supports faster, more timely application availability and seamless updates for extensive IT efficiency gains and a superior digital experience (DEX) for end users.
The IGEL App Portal delivers a full range of validated applications for use on IGEL OS-powered devices from IGEL's vast IGEL Ready technology partner community of more than 130 partners. Available for download at no extra cost, these apps can be rapidly qualified and delivered as a feature-rich experience for users, while reducing the app qualification, implementation and update processes for IT. Initial applications to be available in the IGEL App Portal include the IGEL AVD client for accessing Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, VMware Horizon client, Citrix Workspace app, Chromium Browser, Zoom Media Plugins for VDI, ControlUp and more.
"The anywhere digital workplace requires increased agility, while delivering security and management confidence for IT," said Simon Townsend, Field Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, IGEL. "To support these new work requirements, IGEL has transformed the way it delivers access to the apps users need to be productive from everywhere they want to work. Leveraging the new modular IGEL COSMOS platform where the endpoint OS is now separate from the apps and services, we are empowering organizations with the 'future proofed' end user computing environment they need to be ready for the unfolding future of end user computing."
Upon its launch, the IGEL App Portal will include cloud-based access to the following apps:ul type="disc">
"The ability to update the VMware Horizon client independently from IGEL OS in COSMOS allows our customers and their users to access VMware's latest innovation Apps on Demand faster and more efficiently than before," said Terry Vaughn, Director Global EUC Business Development VMware. "The additional ability to now update the Zoom and Webex offloading clients, independently from the VMware Horizon client also provides customers with the ultimate flexibility and agility they require when deploying today's workloads."
"By providing faster security updates from IGEL and ControlUp, our joint security position gets even stronger. ControlUp is pleased to be an IGEL App Portal launch partner," said Robin Brandl, Vice President Global Strategic Alliances, ControlUp. "ControlUp is proud to partner with IGEL to improve IT visibility, deliver IT efficiency, and empower hybrid work for all our joint customers."
Future availability in the IGEL App Portal will include an additional 10 apps, including a Windows 365 Cloud PC and RDP client as well as solutions for Cisco Webex and Cisco Jabber, 7signal, Cameyo, Cendio, deviceTRUST, Imprivata, Nutanix Frame, Tricerat, and Vasion PrinterLogic. IGEL also offers an IGEL OS SDK (software development kit) for software providers that want to validate their solution for availability using COSMOS and the IGEL App Portal.
Availability
DISRUPT23
About IGEL
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-igel-app-portal-cloud-service-delivers-fast-efficient-app-delivery-via-the-new-igel-cosmos-platform-301748501.html
SOURCE IGEL Technology
10/22/2009
03/30/2010
02/08/2016
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/17/23
Time: 8:00am-1:00pm
Press Room Open for Registered Media, Analysts, Speakers, Exhibitors - Sponsored by Parallel Communications
Date: 2/17/23
Time: 8:15am-1:00pm
Exhibitor Tear Down
Date: 2/17/23
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm