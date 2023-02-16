[February 15, 2023] Arculix by SecureAuth Awarded 2022 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award

SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, today announced that TMCnet, a global, integrated media company, has named Arculix™ by SecureAuth as a 2022 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence winner. The TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence awards recognize leaders and pioneers in the industry with the best and the brightest providers, offering the most innovative, effective solutions. "We are honored to receive this distinguished award from TMCnet for Arculix in the Identity and Access Management category," said Paul Trulove CEO, SecureAuth. "We are dedicated to helping organizations with their next-generation authentication to enable stronger security and an improved user experience with Arculix's AI/ML and behavioral modeling driven risk engine." Arculix delivers a unified access management and authentication solution. Its advanced adaptive risk-engine is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide passwordless continuous authentication for applications and endpoints. Arculix establishes a level of assurance (LOA) score via the risk engine starting prior to the initial login to an endpoint and continuously adjusts the LOA score throughout the user's journey to their applications. This approach enables continuous invisible MFA to happen behind the scenes and greatly reduces the number of static policy rules implemented and maintained by security staff. In the typical business setting, users interacting with workstations, SSO portals, and/or federated web apps, VDIs, VPNs, and PAM solutions, are prompted to authenticate upwards of 16 times a day. With Arculix, users can log in once from an enrolled device, enabling enterprises to maintain constant vigilance and provide secure and passwordless, continuous authentication with a frictionless user experience. Alongside Arculix's continuous authentication capabilities are a suite of flexible and intuitive policy tools that make it simple to configure and deploy passwordless authentication across the enterprise. The solution provides the most flexible options for deployment in the industry and can run on self-hosted servers, fully cloud-based systems, or hybrid systems. "It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The award recognizes solutions providers championing the 'Trust nothing, verify everything' mantra of a Zero Trust approach to security at a time when businesses are facing more complex and frequent threats than ever. The TMCnet Team is thoroughly impressed and congratulates the recipients."



The 2022 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award will be highlighted on the TMCnet news portal. To learn more about Arculix by SecureAuth, visit here.

About SecureAuth Corporation SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com. Follow SecureAuth via:

Blog: https://www.secureauth.com/blog/ About TMC Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005309/en/

