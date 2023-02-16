New Acquia CDP Capabilities Spur CX Innovation for Customers and Partners Across Industries

Digital experience company Acquia announced new Acquia Customer Data Platform (Acquia CDP) tiers and partner models, expanded industry focus, and configurability to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes. The most demanding retailers and consumer brands in the world have long chosen Acquia CDP to manage data required to power personalized customer experiences. Today Acquia gives organizations with smaller budgets and teams an entry into the product - all built on the same robust platform that serves the most complex, global organizations.

For more than 15 years, enterprises have relied on Acquia CDP to understand customer data from every angle, using capabilities such as advanced analytics, segmentation, orchestration, and identity resolution. With the platform, marketing teams can create innovative customer experiences (CX), improve customer loyalty, and minimize the business risks associated with handling customer data. Now Acquia CDP can also meet the needs, use cases, and budgets of organizations that are at earlier stages of their CX journey.

"The enhancements we've made to Acquia CDP, as well as pricing and delivery models, will enable more organizations to get started managing and using customer data, even without big budgets or teams," said Mark Picone, SVP and General Manager, Acquia Marketing Cloud. "We're shortening implementation timelines, accelerating time-to-value, and empowering customers and partners to be successful with our industry-leading CDP."

"With its new approach, Acquia has opened the door for us to bring this game-changing platform to a whole new class of client businesses," said Michael McLaren, President of Bounteous. "Easy implementation and a proven feature set will undoubtedly help make the investment case for Acquia CDP incredibly compelling."

New features, pricing tiers, and delivery options make Acquia CDP accessible to organizations across a wide range of industries. The platform now offers:

Expanded industry focus - Acquia will offer CDP configurations and machine learning (ML) models for unique requirements in retail, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, financial services, and travel and hospitality.

- Acquia will offer CDP configurations and machine learning (ML) models for unique requirements in retail, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, financial services, and travel and hospitality. Three product tier options - Acquia CDP features pricing tiers to serve small, medim, and large organizations with varying customer data management needs. These can range from businesses that need a single view of the customer to those with mature CX strategies.

- Acquia CDP features pricing tiers to serve small, medim, and large organizations with varying customer data management needs. These can range from businesses that need a single view of the customer to those with mature CX strategies. Improved scalability - Acquia CDP scales based on each organization's maturity and growth in customer profiles, transactions, events, geographies, and brands.

- Acquia CDP scales based on each organization's maturity and growth in customer profiles, transactions, events, geographies, and brands. Better configurability and extensibility - Acquia has continued to build out CDP capabilities such as support for more data elements, data sources, downstream services, workflows, and schedules required to serve unique business needs.

- Acquia has continued to build out CDP capabilities such as support for more data elements, data sources, downstream services, workflows, and schedules required to serve unique business needs. New partner model - Acquia partners can implement and service clients with access to enhanced training from Acquia, sandboxes and demo environments, technical resources, data implementation, and other support programs.







Acquia CDP is available standalone or within the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (Acquia DXP). Acquia CDP supports composable customer data strategies through integrations with other Acquia and third-party marketing products. It is a cornerstone of the industry's only open DXP for bringing together content and data to create world-class customer experiences.

