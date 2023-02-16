TMCnet News
New Survey: Majority of Data Professionals Consider Public Web Data Crucial to Their Mission
A new study of data professionals in the U.S. working for both Retail and Technology businesses as well as nonprofit organizations found that data professionals and their employers rely significantly on publicly available web data to efficiently and effectively carry out their missions.
The study was commissioned by Bright Data, the industry-leading public web data platform, and was conducted by the leading research firm Vanson Bourne.
"Freedom of information is the foundation of free societies and free markets. This survey highlights the power of public data to fuel competition, ensure transparency and help solve the world's most pressing challenges," said Or Lenchner, the CEO of Bright Data. "We believe that public data must remain in the hands of the people and not just the powerful. These findings strengthen our resolve to continue the fight for access to public data to serve the public good."
About Bright Data
Bright Data is the industry-leading public web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, nonprofits and small businesses rely on Bright Data's solutions to retrieve web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way so they can research, monitor, and analyze it to make better and faster decisions.
