New Report from Talage Unveils Key Insights for Insurance Providers

Talage, a leading Submission Management Platform (SMP) for the commercial insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest industry report. The report, titled "Insurtech Trends for 2023," offers a comprehensive overview of the latest technology trends shaping the insurance sector in 2023, along with future projections and key considerations for insurance providers seeking to remain at the forefront of their field. "At Talage, we are committed to providing insurance providers with the insights and resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing market," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "Our report on Insurtech Trends for 2023 offers a comprehensive overview of the trends shaping the insurance sector and provides actionable insights for companes looking to enhance their offerings and improve their bottom line."



The report delves into a variety of topics, including the latest industry trends, challenges facing insurance providers, and recommendations for companies seeking to remain ahead of the curve. With its in-depth analysis and data-driven insights, the report is an invaluable resource for insurance providers looking to stay informed and competitive. "Staying ahead in the insurance industry requires a deep understanding of the latest trends and insights," said Kiefer. "This report is an essential read for any insurance provider looking to remain at the forefront of their field."

For more information on the report and to access a copy, please click here.

About Talage Talage is an insurtech established in 2015 and provides an industry-wide solution for submitting and managing commercial applications. Our submission management platform, Wheelhouse, facilitates digital distribution, operational efficiency, growth, and digital transformation. We have 30+ API-driven carrier integrations across five product lines and features to automate manual processes.

