[February 14, 2023] New services membership from Schneider Electric simplifies single-phase UPS fleet management

Gain exclusive access to services experts and benefit from faster response times

Minimize single-phase UPS downtime through optimized maintenance and 24/7 proactive remote monitoring

Boost visibility into assets under management with a simplified digital experience BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has developed a new EcoCare for Single-Phase UPS services offer. Members of this innovative EcoCare plan benefit from exclusive access to experts, who ensure customers optimize their overall maintenance activities while reducing their carbon footprint. Companies need new tools to manage growing edge infrastructures Companies are drastically expanding their edge computing environments, but lack the expertise, staff, and visibility to manage a fleet of geographically distributed single-phase UPS sites. This problem will continue to grow, as Gartner estimates that 75% of enterprise-generated data in 2025 is expected to be created and processed outside traditional centralized data centers or clouds. EcoCare for Single-Phase UPS delivers visibility into the edge infrastructure "More than ever, our single-phase UPS customers need to get best-in-class support to avoid costly downtime and operations interruptions. EcoCare's proactive monitoring and support capabilities minimize these risks." Pankaj Sharma, EVP for Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric EcoCare for Single-Phase UPS is a next generation services plan, that helps overcome this challenge by transferring day-to-day site management from the customer to services provider experts. Schneider Electric, along with our network of managed service partners, have a comprehensive understanding of customers' unique edge architecture, in order to help them minimize downtime through improved monitoring and optimized operations. With EcoCare and its digital capabilities, we help unlock the full potential of our customers' single-phase UPS, including: Optimum level of support : By leveraging data analytics, our remote experts are able to filter the alarms and act before a potential mission-critical issue occurs. In parallel, customers will get faster response times or SLA to help ensure quick remediation of potentially mission-critical issues

Sustainability goals: Sustainability is improved on several fronts. It reduces waste by identifying ways to extend equipment life, such as proper disposal of batteries and equipment recycling, helping to reduce carbon emissions by using remote monitoring to minimize truck rolls.

Simplified digital experience throgh mySchneider portal:





Smooth and easy-to-use digital experience, through a 24/7 accessible portal, a personalized experience such as the one provided in mySchneider which allows customers to get full visibility of assets and warranty status, online chat, digital entitlements, visits scheduling, and reports.

Optimized maintenance activities: Maintenance is simpler and more cost-efficient because EcoCare members get recommendations and insights into their operations. On the other hand, members can also benefit from optional specialized training to self-troubleshoot and develop their teams' skills. "We're happy to announce a new offer into the EcoCare family. In an unprecedent context like the one we live today, EcoCare is an efficient solution for managing single-phase UPS on the edge and helps our customers gain peace of mind into their business operations," says Frederic Godemel, EVP of Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric. "Its digital capabilities accelerate the dual goals of digitization and decarbonization, while also increasing asset visibility and resiliency." EcoCare services membership was announced at Schneider Electric Innovation Summit Vegas in October 2022 and is available for Electrical Distribution Equipment and now also for Single-Phase UPS in North America.

Learn more on how it can support customers' single-phase UPS challenges. Visit our website

