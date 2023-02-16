TMCnet News
|
New Ruder Finn Survey Shows Consumers Want Brands to Listen But Don't Expect Them to Agree
Survey Demonstrates How Creating Opportunities for Consumers to Express Themselves Breeds Positivity
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn has unveiled new survey findings showing how active listening can help companies better engage consumers in a fragmented world. This research found that leaders and companies need not define a position on a polarizing issue, but can engender positivity simply by demonstrating that they're listening.
The survey called "Collaboration & Consensus: Do Consumers Feel Heard?" questioned whether consumers felt listened to by brands, and how much consumers wanted to hear from brands on public issues. Key findings included:
"The results of our latest survey indicate the importance of an empatetic leadership style that demonstrates listening when engaging today's consumer," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "This research also found that leaders and companies need not take sides on polarizing public issues, but suggests they should allow discourse between all voices, honoring both negative and positive views. It's more important to show that you're listening than it is to speak out. This has significant implications for today's leadership style and determining how leaders engage with groups with different opinions."
The survey's sample consisted of 1,000 U.S. consumers ages 16 and above, who were surveyed between December 19, 2022, and December 20, 2022. This survey was conducted and analyzed in collaboration with Full Spectrum Insights with the sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps, the mobile web, and the desktop web. The sample was screened based on whether the respondent had engaged with any brands in the last six months with a qualified engagement considered to be any of the following actions: wrote an online review, contacted/reached out to a brand, or boycotted a brand. No additional screening or weighting was applied to the sample.
For more information on the results of Ruder Finn's "Collaboration & Consensus: Do Consumers Feel Heard?" survey, visit https://ruderfinn.com/collaboration-and-consensus/.
About Ruder Finn
CONTACT: Isabelle Lee, [email protected].
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ruder-finn-survey-shows-consumers-want-brands-to-listen-but-dont-expect-them-to-agree-301744579.html
SOURCE Ruder Finn
01/26/2010
11/02/2016
Web3 and the Future of Payments
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 2:00-2:30pm
Grand Opening Networking Reception in Expo Hall - Sponsored by Dell Expert Network
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 5:00pm
New â€œas a Serviceâ€ Models that Will Be Game-Changers
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 8:30-9:15am