New Webinar Series to Share Instructional Strategies Backed by Science of Reading to Help Educators Transform Their Literacy Practice
Dr. D. Ray Reutzel, Dr. Parker C. Fawson, and Dr. Heidi Anne Mesmer to lead the free series The Science of Reading: Putting Research into Action, kicking off on Thursday, March 2, 2023
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates is offering a free webinar series next month to help educators effectively implement new instructional strategies based on the Science of Reading. Led by literacy experts Dr. D. Ray Reutzel, Dr. Parker C. Fawson, and Dr. Heidi Anne Mesmer, The Science of Reading: Putting Research into Action series will help attendees move from understanding what the research is to how to implement it in practice to transform their instruction.
A 2011 study found that teachers who attended Science of Reading training or seminars and had additional coaching made greater shifts to their instruction than teachers who did not receive coaching or support.
"Helping students master foundational phonics, fluency development, vocabulary, and comprehension is an important—yet challenging—task for teachers, reading specialists, and literacy coaches alike," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "During the upcoming webinars, Dr. Reutzel, Dr. Fawson, and Dr. Mesmer will address definitions, key research findings, curricular progression, and assessment related to the Science of Reading. Most importantly, they will provide practical and actionable instructional strategies to help propel educators' practices and support them in this ongoing work."
The webinars include:
All webinars will be held at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and last for one hour.
Dr. Reutzel is the dean of the College of Education at the University of Wyoming and president of the Reading Hall of Fame. He is the author of more than 225 published research reports, articles, books, book chapters, and monographs in reading, early literacy, and early childhood education. He also served as authors and research advisor to i-Ready, Magnetic Reading Foundations, and Magnetic Reading.
Dr. Fawson directs the Center for the School of the Future at Utah State University. He taught Grades K–6 early in his career and later served as a faculty member, department chair, and dean.
Dr. Mesmer is a professor of literacy in the School of Education at Virginia Tech.
To learn more and register for the upcoming webinars, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Science-of-Reading-Webinars.
