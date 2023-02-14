TMCnet News
New Cohesity Data Cloud Release 7.0 Expands Data Security and Management Capabilities to Combat Ransomware Attacks and Data Breaches
Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced the 7.0 software release of Cohesity Data Cloud. The release provides customers with enhanced cyber resiliency capabilities to help protect and secure data against cyberattacks.
Cohesity is announcing its 7.0 software release as cyberattacks continue to become more sophisticated in nature and customers require a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy to ensure their business stays up and running. Organizations are seeking to improve their data security and management posture by focusing on a data-centric approach to cyber resilience, including data immutability, data isolation (or cyber vaulting), and near-instant recovery at scale. Cohesity addresses the challenges of today's threat landscape and the need to recover rapidly and confidently.
With Cohesity 7.0, organizations can strengthen cyber resilience by:
"Organizations are facing significant challenges with managing and securing their data estate across cloud and on-premises, with ransomware and data theft as their number one concern. Protecting and securing data starts before an attack and provides organizations with the ability to mitigate damage from an attack and quickly recover, with minimal impact to the business," said Chris Kent, vice president, Product and Solutions Marketing, Cohesity. "Cohesity Data Cloud 7.0 adds a new layer of protection and recovery to organizations' most critical data. We are seeing continual threats facing our customers from external and internal malicious actors, and with these latest enhancements, customers can face these challenges from the start."
As data volumes rapidly grow, simplicity and efficiency in managing, protecting, and recovering unstructured and disparate data can help enable faster recovery from outages and malicious attacks. Extended coverage allows organizations to simplify data resiliency with a platform that scales to support their diverse heterogeneous environments.
"As the threat of cyber attack persists, one of our top priorities at Path Forward IT is upleveling our cyber resilience and assurance to ensure our data and systems are well-guarded against threats like ransomware," said Adam Brock, senior director, Backup and Recovery at Path Forward IT. "Cohesity 7.0 will help us bridge end-to-end protection with capabilities that allow for rapid recovery and business continuity so our customers can resume business as usual in the event of cyber attack."
"Companies are looking for simple and effective ways to improve data security and support cyber resilience goals. Given the rapid increase in the number of crippling ransomware attacks, it's imperative that enterprises not only have strong protection against external threats, but also prioritize internal vulnerabilities as well," said Senior Strategist and Analyst, Randy Kerns, Evaluator Group. "With Cohesity's 7.0 software release, Cohesity's split key and KMS auto-failover capabilities are some of the many cyber resilience solutions Cohesity is adding to its portfolio to provide its customers and partners with a comprehensive strategy to protect data against cyberattacks."
About Cohesity
Cohesity is a leader in data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and derive value from data - across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, data security, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and analytics - reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005305/en/
