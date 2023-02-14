[February 08, 2023] New Cohesity Data Cloud Release 7.0 Expands Data Security and Management Capabilities to Combat Ransomware Attacks and Data Breaches

Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced the 7.0 software release of Cohesity Data Cloud. The release provides customers with enhanced cyber resiliency capabilities to help protect and secure data against cyberattacks. Cohesity is announcing its 7.0 software release as cyberattacks continue to become more sophisticated in nature and customers require a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy to ensure their business stays up and running. Organizations are seeking to improve their data security and management posture by focusing on a data-centric approach to cyber resilience, including data immutability, data isolation (or cyber vaulting), and near-instant recovery at scale. Cohesity addresses the challenges of today's threat landscape and the need to recover rapidly and confidently. With Cohesity 7.0, organizations can strengthen cyber resilience by: Hardening privileged access: Hardened access controls for Cohesity Data Cloud enable even tighter control and management of privileged administrative accounts and protection of access credentials. These controls further increase the difficulty for threat actors to tamper with backup data. New innovative differentiators, like split key capabilities, require multiple people to authenticate for some privileged access to administrative controls. No single administrator has the ability to unilaterally issue privileged commands, thereby helping to protect data from malicious threat actors.





Hardened access controls for Cohesity Data Cloud enable even tighter control and management of privileged administrative accounts and protection of access credentials. These controls further increase the difficulty for threat actors to tamper with backup data. New innovative differentiators, like split key capabilities, require multiple people to authenticate for some privileged access to administrative controls. No single administrator has the ability to unilaterally issue privileged commands, thereby helping to protect data from malicious threat actors. Accelerating ransomware recovery for files and objects: Cohesity, which provides unified file and object services on its platform, is also advancing cyber resilience capabilities with Cohesity SmartFiles. New powerful data lifecycle features are designed to reduce the attack surface for data exfiltration by ensuring data is not retained for longer than necessary. Also, custom security policies help further secure unstructured data from unauthorized access and attacks. This new release will also introduce new capabilities for analyzing and visualizing data utilization on third party NAS systems. These data insights will help enterprise organizations move data to SmartFiles for secure long-term retention and data immutability - all while optimizing costs, scale, and performance for theirmost critical applications.









Cohesity, which provides unified file and object services on its platform, is also advancing cyber resilience capabilities with Cohesity SmartFiles. New powerful data lifecycle features are designed to reduce the attack surface for data exfiltration by ensuring data is not retained for longer than necessary. Also, custom security policies help further secure unstructured data from unauthorized access and attacks. This new release will also introduce new capabilities for analyzing and visualizing data utilization on third party NAS systems. These data insights will help enterprise organizations move data to SmartFiles for secure long-term retention and data immutability - all while optimizing costs, scale, and performance for theirmost critical applications. Reducing attack surface through expanded platform and workload support: To help organizations further reduce their attack surface by consolidating multiple point products, 7.0 adds support for AWS GovCloud for target data and metadata protection. Additional storage targets for long-term retention, and support for local backup on third-party platforms including Lenovo SR645, HPE DL360 and DL380, Cisco UCS C220M6 AFC and C240 M6, and Dell 740XD for private cloud deployments. "Organizations are facing significant challenges with managing and securing their data estate across cloud and on-premises, with ransomware and data theft as their number one concern. Protecting and securing data starts before an attack and provides organizations with the ability to mitigate damage from an attack and quickly recover, with minimal impact to the business," said Chris Kent, vice president, Product and Solutions Marketing, Cohesity. "Cohesity Data Cloud 7.0 adds a new layer of protection and recovery to organizations' most critical data. We are seeing continual threats facing our customers from external and internal malicious actors, and with these latest enhancements, customers can face these challenges from the start." As data volumes rapidly grow, simplicity and efficiency in managing, protecting, and recovering unstructured and disparate data can help enable faster recovery from outages and malicious attacks. Extended coverage allows organizations to simplify data resiliency with a platform that scales to support their diverse heterogeneous environments.

"As the threat of cyber attack persists, one of our top priorities at Path Forward IT is upleveling our cyber resilience and assurance to ensure our data and systems are well-guarded against threats like ransomware," said Adam Brock, senior director, Backup and Recovery at Path Forward IT. "Cohesity 7.0 will help us bridge end-to-end protection with capabilities that allow for rapid recovery and business continuity so our customers can resume business as usual in the event of cyber attack." "Companies are looking for simple and effective ways to improve data security and support cyber resilience goals. Given the rapid increase in the number of crippling ransomware attacks, it's imperative that enterprises not only have strong protection against external threats, but also prioritize internal vulnerabilities as well," said Senior Strategist and Analyst, Randy Kerns, Evaluator Group. "With Cohesity's 7.0 software release, Cohesity's split key and KMS auto-failover capabilities are some of the many cyber resilience solutions Cohesity is adding to its portfolio to provide its customers and partners with a comprehensive strategy to protect data against cyberattacks." For more information Read more about Cohesity's 7.0 software release of Cohesity Data Cloud in this blog

To learn about Cohesity's recently-announced Data Security Alliance, click here

Click here to learn about Cohesity DataHawk, which will provide threat intelligence, scanning, cyber vaulting, and ML-powered data classification in one simple SaaS solution

Hear Cohesity CEO and President Sanjay Poonen's vision for why customers and partners choose Cohesity in this video

Join us at Cohesity Catalyst, the data management and security summit, May 22-24 in Las Vegas About Cohesity Cohesity is a leader in data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and derive value from data - across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, data security, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and analytics - reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005305/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]