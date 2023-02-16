[February 06, 2023] New CEO Offers Fresh Vision To VolunteerNow's Cause

Rachel Currie Triska has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolunteerNow announced this week Rachel Currie Triska, a trusted community leader, as the organization's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer. An experienced nonprofit innovator and strategist, Rachel will succeed former CEO Tammy Richards who retired last year. She brings two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector and a deep passion for serving the community. "Rachel brings a strategic mindset, tremendous connections to the Dallas community and a proven ability to build strategic partnerships. The board is thrilled that she will be at the healm of VolunteerNow as we enter our next chapter," said Tracy Steiner, VolunteerNow board chair. Rachel was most recently the Vice President of External Affairs at CitySquare, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting the causes and effects of poverty. Prior to CitySquare, she was the long-time Executive Director of Life in Deep Ellum, a community cultural center that served as the anchor institution for the popular entertainment distrit. Under her leadership, the organization became nationally renowned for its innovative approach to community engagement.



Rachel also has a passion for volunteering in her spare time. Her philanthropic efforts and board seats are many and have included the Deep Ellum Foundation, Faith in Texas, the Criminal Justice Coalition of North Texas and working with the ACLU. Rachel believes deeply in the mission of VolunteerNow and its ability to meet the volunteer needs of the communities it serves.

"VolunteerNow's history, relationships, and trust with the community are impressive. These realities energize me. My best work has been done when there's space for innovation, a history to honor, and a community to work alongside. Together, I believe, we will innovate our way into the most compelling volunteer solutions of this generation," Rachel said. About VolunteerNow® The VolunteerNow®?mission is to transform lives through volunteers. Volunteers change everything - where they live, work, and play - and transform their own lives in the process of serving others. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits. As a national thought leader in volunteerism, and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow serves as the hub of volunteerism in North Texas. We are a national provider of volunteer recruitment and management software, leveraging our five decades of expertise in volunteer engagement. Volnow.org | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ceo-offers-fresh-vision-to-volunteernows-cause-301739573.html SOURCE VolunteerNow

