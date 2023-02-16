[February 06, 2023] Zyxel Networks Awarded 2022 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named USG FLEX Firewall Series as a 2022 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence winner presented by TMCnet. The award recognizes the leaders and pioneers in the industry with the best and the brightest providers, offering the most innovative, effective solutions. USG FLEX firewalls integrate with Zyxel Secure WiFi-enabled access points, including the new WAX620D-6E and WAX640S-6E WiFi 6E access points, to deliver a robust, intelligent network security capability that applies the principles of zero trust access to employees that work from home. When deployed in a Nebula Cloud-managed network, USG FLEX firewalls enable businesses to maximize the productivity of remote workers by providing secure wireless access to the company network from employees' homes and enforce the same security controls that are applied to HQ and branch offices, without the need to replace existing routers or open up any ports. Users simply install the SecureWiFi-enabled access point into the remote location and a secure tunnel back to the main office firewall is established to enable seamless roaming from office to remote office. Deployed within a Nebula Cloud-managed network, USG FLEX Series Firewalls add a centralized approach to a company's zero-trust network security by providing network administrators with rules-based security policies capable of identiying anomalies with anti-malware, Intrusion Detection Prevention (IDP) and URL threat filtering. If the firewalls detect a threat on any of the connected clients, they automatically sync with the Nebula Control Center and push the security policy out to all business APs across the entire network, blocking or quarantining the compromised client at the network edge to contain the threat and prevent further damage.



"Zyxel USG FLEX series firewalls are ideal for businesses that have implemented remote or hybrid working practices into their day-to-day operations," explained Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks. "The ability to provide remote employees with secure access to the corporate network from their homes maximizes productivity and provides businesses with workforce options that can lower operating costs, eliminate geographic barriers, and improve employee morale." "It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The award recognizes solutions providers championing the 'Trust nothing, verify everything' mantra of a Zero Trust approach to security at a time when businesses are facing more complex and frequent threats than ever. The TMCnet Team is thoroughly impressed and congratulates the recipients."

The 2022 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal. For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. About Zyxel Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users. Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes: 150 markets served

1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

About TMC
Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets.

