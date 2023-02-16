[February 06, 2023] New Shopping Trend by Modanisa X Whatsapp

ISTANBUL, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Modanisa, Turkey's first international e-commerce and online fashion platform, customers can now shop via Whatsapp. Offering a brand-new shopping experience, Modanisa also has one of the most comprehensive storage capacities in Turkey. Modanisa continues to meet the requirements of the digital age by anticipating customer demands and needs. Modanisa, where women who have adopted modest attire can find thousands of choices for their style, continues to shape e-commerce with its strategic technological developments. The fashion giant has launched a new sales channel via WhatsApp so that customers can get their popular items. "A Brand-New Shopping Experience" Sami Güzel, General Manager of Modanisa, stated that they pioneered the digitalization of the sector, added, "In our 11-year-long journey as Modanisa, we have chosen to stand by women who want to dress according to their belief, to listen and care abouttheir needs, and become their companion to make their lives easier. We continue to grow by making fashion accessible to everyone. We are happy to launch the new Whatsapp feature."



Costs dropped, orders increased Sami Güzel highlighted that with this feature, they increased their competitiveness in the global market, saying, "We have developed two chatbots through the Whatsapp Business Platform. We managed to respond to customer questions in one step. The costs of call centers dropped significantly, and we have seen a growth in sales. More than 50% of our customer interactions now take place on Whatsapp. We will continue to provide efficient solutions."

Available in 5 Languages When users start a conversation with Modanisa's WhatsApp number, which offers convenient service in 5 languages, they can log in as if they are in the Modanisa app, and list their selected items from the categories. Modanisa, with a selection of more than 1000 brands, offers wonderful modest pieces to its customers from five different continents. After carrying out the concept of Modest Fashion Week held in London, Dubai, and Jakarta, Modanisa pursues the goal of making fashion more accessible for women. BOX What has changed? 70% of customer questions were resolved without the live chat.

Costs of call centers dropped 36%.

56% of customers communicate via WhatsApp first.

55% of customers using the chatbot placed their first order on WhatsApp.

10% of customers switch from browsing to shopping.

10% of customers who used WhatsApp for their orders continued to purchase at least one product. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995766/Modanisa.jpg Eda Ertürk

+905318743544

[email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-shopping-trend-by-modanisa-x-whatsapp-301738554.html

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]