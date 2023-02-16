TMCnet News
|
New market update: February 2023
Concordia Maritime has published a new market update
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.
For more information, please contact:
The following files are available for download:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-update-february-2023-301738413.html
SOURCE Concordia Maritime
06/05/2009
01/13/2011
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 7:30am-5:00pm
Scaling & Managing Real-time Communication Workloads in Kubernetes
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 8:30-9:15am
Keynote: Tips for Upgrading Your Team, by Ted Lasso
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 11:15-11:45am