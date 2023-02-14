TMCnet News
New Survey Finds Consumers Give Chatbots a Failing Grade in Customer Experience
Today, Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, released a new global study that shows while most customers want to use chatbots for automated support, many businesses fail to deliver positive chatbot experiences even as they increasingly rely on them as primary methods of customer interactions online. Additionally, more than half of customers believe a positive or negative chatbot experience is a reflection of the overall brand.
The survey, conducted in November 2022 and commissioned by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cyara, explores the consumer sentiment about chatbots. The study polled 1,554 global consumers who have used sales and/or support chatbots in the last six months about their recent chatbot experiences and expectations.
For most respondents, chatbots were the top way consumers typically interacted with brands in the last six months. However, consumers surveyed gave their chatbot experiences an average rating of 6.4/10 or 64%-equivalent to a D grade. When specifically asked about their chatbot interactions, 50% of customers said they often feel frustrated; nearly 40% of these interactions were said to be negative.
Overall, findings from the study include:
Survey Methodology
This Forrester Opportunity Snapshot was commissioned by Cyara. To create this study, Forrester Consulting supplemented this research with custom survey questions asked of global consumers who have used sales and/or support chatbots in the last six months. The customer survey began and was completed in November 2022. Respondents were split across the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and consisted of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z.
About Cyara
Cyara is the world's leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara's cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. With a customer retention rate of 96% and a NPS score of 67, every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
