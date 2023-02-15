[January 31, 2023] New Podiatry Patient Feedback App Helps Patients Leave Online Reviews without a Computer

Online marketer Podiatry Content Connection announces a Targeted Review Tool® to assist Podiatrists in growing their practices by quickly reaching patients by text to ask for feedback. METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many podiatry patients are not internet savvy, but do read texts on their cell phone. "In just two days, one of our clients had requested and received 23 reviews," said Podiatry Content Connection's COO, Chris Hartman . "Timing is everything. These reviews were an immense help in boosting this Podiatrist's 3-star Google rating into a 4.8." Using Podiatry Content Connection's new Targeted Review app, Podiatrists can text patients they've just seen to ask them to leave a review while the visit is still fresh in their minds. The text would include a link to a review site. When a patient visit has gone well, doctors trigger the app to send a text to that patient. Patients can respond immeditely, anywhere—in the parking lot, at home-- without opening up a computer. The cell phone text leads to a doctor-chosen review site where they can leave a review.



Making it easier for patients to leave feedback benefits doctors by increasing their number of online reviews. Almost everyone who searches for a new Podiatrist reads reviews to learn what real patients think about any particular doctor. It is vital to the growth of any Podiatric practice to be featured favorably in as many current reviews as possible to influence potential new patients. Practices with a greater number of stars and comments often find themselves at the top of search results—driving more web traffic to their site and leading to practice growth. Speed is a major advantage of this new app. "In just two days, one of our clients had requested and received 23 reviews," said Podiatry Content Connection's COO, Chris Hartman. "Timing is everything. These reviews were an immense help in boosting this Podiatrist's 3-star Google rating into a 4.8."

The Targeted Review Tool is one of five tools the agency offers to boost the number and quality of online Podiatry reviews. Podiatry Content Connection is the country's #1 marketing agency serving Podiatrists only, specializing in building a comprehensive, content-infused web presence to grow both practice and profits.

