[January 31, 2023] New Mirakl Survey: Consumers Demand Better Value, Convenience in Shopping Experiences

More than three-quarters (77%) of consumers globally continue to believe marketplaces are the most convenient way to shop online, a 10% increase year-over-year In second annual survey, Consumer Preferences in the Digital-First Economy, a clear majority of consumers globally are prioritizing value over brand loyalty — putting pressure on retailers to adapt BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today released its annual consumer data report, Consumer Preferences in the Digital-First Economy. This second edition of the report surveyed 9,600 global consumers regarding their preferences and habits when shopping both in-person and online. According to the findings, a clear majority (86%) of U.S. consumers say inflation has made them look for better value when shopping. As a result, 71% expect to move more of their spending online in the next 12 months to find better value. The data reveals the urgent need for consumer-facing businesses to focus on providing more products at competitive price points to maintain customer loyalty. Value shoppers prioritize the best deal over brand loyalty New economic pressures are causing brands' most loyal customers to reconsider their alliances in favor of finding better prices. According to the Mirakl survey, more than four in 10 (43%) survey respondents globally stopped shopping with a specific retailer as a result of rising prices. Fewer than 1 in 5 respondents (17%) continue to shop with the brands they trust regardless of price, putting pressure on brands that rely on loyalty from high-value customers to take agile approaches to product and pricing strategy in order to ensure growth. "Consumer expectations are increasing even as the game becomes harder for retailers," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO of Mirakl. "The data clearly shows that shoppers have a renewed focus on price and convenience, and only a small fraction of customers are unconditionally loyal to their favorite brands as prices skyrocket. In this economic environment, consumers are relying more than ever on marketplaces to provide the experience that they expect, intensifying pressure for every retailer to develop a clear marketplace strategy. There is a clear mandate for retailers to offer everything from expanded assortments and more affordable price points to better shipping options – without compromising on a strong brand experience. Business leaders must make shrewd strategic decisions today in order to come out ahead." Consumers turn to eCommerce for value, reliability and convenience While consumers continue to shop in-store, they are also increasing eCommerce spening due to lower prices and a better customer experience. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of U.S. respondents expect to increase their eCommerce spending over the next 12 months as a result of finding better value online, pushing omnichannel businesses to double down on eCommerce investments to protect the bottom line.



Globally, consumers are also finding eCommerce channels to be more reliable in terms of product availability. More than half (53%) of U.S. consumers agree that the products they need have been out of stock more frequently in stores in the last six months. These short-term out-of-stock challenges are yet another contributor to long-term behavioral shifts in favor of eCommerce. When a product they normally purchase in store is out of stock, half (52%) of shoppers try to find it online often or very often. If they find what they're looking for, nearly three-quarters (71%) shop for it online the next time they need it. Other key findings of the report include:

Consumer Preferences in the Digital-First Economy, the newest iteration of The State of Online Marketplace Adoption by Mirakl, is available for download at: https://info.mirakl.com/us-consumer-survey-january-2023 . Methodology Mirakl surveyed 9,600 global consumers on their shopping habits and preferences, with respondents from Australia, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The survey was conducted in October 2022 by Schlesinger Group, an independent research company.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mirakl-survey-consumers-demand-better-value-convenience-in-shopping-experiences-301734264.html SOURCE Mirakl

