[January 27, 2023] New Incfile Report Unveils the Best Cities for an Airbnb Investment in the United States in 2023

Incfile, a leader in online business formation and startup services, today released a new report which analyzed 100 of the most populated cities in the United States and ranked them based on which were the best for an Airbnb investment. The report measures multiple factors, including the average price, occupancy rates, cost of living, median home price, best cities to visit and average monthly revenue. To view the complete list and methodology, please visit incfile.com. Best U.S. Cities for Airbnb Investment

Whether you're just working in coffee shops for a few weeks or setting up shop for several months, the following cities have a lot in common: plenty to do, low cost of living and high broadband strength. Greensboro, North Carolina Nashville, Tennessee New Orleans, Louisiana Birmingham, Alabama Buffalo, New York Memphis, Tennessee Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



"Each month, we see more and more of our customers starting Airbnb businesses across the country," said Dustin Ray, Chief Growth Officer & Co-CEO, Incfile. "Many do it as a side hustle to increase their income, but a growing number are taking the opportunity to become full-time Airbnb entrepreneurs. Either way, we hope this ranking helps those considering their options to make a decision and get started on their adventure as an entrepreneur." To learn more about how to start an Airbnb, please visit incfile.com.

About Incfile

Incfile is a leader in online business formation and startup services. Since 2004, Incfile has simplified the process of registering and running a business for over 800,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners. In addition to streamlining formation and incorporation with end-to-end service, Incfile's all-in-one solution delivers a full suite of essential ongoing services like compliance, banking, bookkeeping, and more. With simple pricing, no contracts or hidden fees, $0 LLC formation, and one free year of registered agent service, Incfile offers unparalleled value for the modern entrepreneur. Incfile is proud to be recognized in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 National Awards for 2022. For more information, please visit www.incfile.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005085/en/

