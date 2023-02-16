TMCnet News
New Survey from VisitorsCoverage Confirms Over 79% of Travelers Are More Inclined to Buy Insurance in 2023 Than in Recent Years
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from insurtech pioneer VisitorsCoverage finds purchasing travel insurance is a top priority for most travelers, and wanderlusters are feeling bullish when it comes to planning domestic and international travel. The survey results included the opinions of a random sample of over 1,000 frequent travelers across the U.S., all of whom travel more than twice a year.
Highlights include:
General Sentiment on Travel Insurance
79% of survey respondents said they are more likely to buy travel insurance in 2023, up from 50% the previous year.
What Travelers Are Missing and Being Inspired By
Polling consumers on where they find inspiration for their upcoming trips, the survey revealed several popular sources for motivation: Friends and family (76%), social media (71%) and TV, mainly documentaries, (56%). For social media, three platforms reign supreme – 82% of respondents are influenced by Facebook, 77% by Instagram and 61% by TikTok, where there is continued dominance in search and consumer habits.
Where and How Consumers Plan to Travel in 2023
Travelers are feeling much more comfortable jaunting across the world. 88% confirmed they will be traveling for pleasure while nearly 70% confirmed that they will be traveling both domestically and internationally this year. Domestic travel leads the poll while international destinations in Europe are the most popular (55%). Australia ranks as the second most popular international destination (35%) and South America follows as the third most preferred (30%).
How Travelers Plan to Get Around
Top 2023 Travel Concerns
"Travelers are now more aware of unforeseen circumstances that can affect their travel plans, and they are eager to take precautions to protect their investment," states VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava.
