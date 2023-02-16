TMCnet News
New Study Shows Working Parents in U.S. Expect More Employer, Government Support for Child Care
Today, KinderCare Learning Companies® released the results of its 2023 Parent Confidence Report, a national study conducted by The Harris Poll, which found that while parent confidence remains high, working parents increasingly expect more child care support from employers and the government. The new report also sheds light on the ways working parents view the future of work, and just how heavily child care affordability and accessibility weighs on them, both mentally and financially.
After years of uncertainty surrounding the future of work, the new report found that hybrid work is here to stay. Nearly 4 out of 10 parents report that they work from a hybrid work environment and more than 4 out of 10 parents saying that hybrid work is their ideal scenario, up five percent in just a year. Additionally, six out of 10 working parents say there is a disconnect between the level of support they need and what benefits their employer provides. As a result, working parents are rethinking their professional lives-switching jobs, scaling back hours, even quitting-because quality child care is too difficult or expensive to secure.
"As we enter 2023, it's encouraging to see that parent confidence is on the rise while hybrid work continues to change working parents' needs and expectations," said Tom Wyatt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KinderCare Learning Companies. "With one third of the American workforce, 50 million U.S. workers, having children at home, it's clear families need more support. That's why KinderCare is here, working with communities, schools and employers to bring high quality child care to even more families than ever."
Key findings from this year's report include:
Methodology
The Parent Confidence Report examines confidence levels of parents and the factors that impact them. The first study was conducted in 2019, and this year's survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of KinderCare from November 11, 2022, to November 17, 2022, among 2,002 parents with children aged 12 and younger representing a national sample. Within the sample, 1,053 parents with children ages 5 and under and 949 parents with children aged 6-12 were also surveyed.
About KinderCare Learning Companies®
A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:
KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:
Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2022, KinderCare earned its sixth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award - one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com
