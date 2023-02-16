[January 24, 2023] New Relic Now Available as a Native Azure Service

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced the general availability of the Azure Native New Relic Service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, to help enterprises accelerate their cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives. Microsoft Azure customers can now subscribe to the New Relic service to collect telemetry data for applications and infrastructure and store that telemetry data in Azure. In addition, Azure customers can allocate their multi-year committed Azure spend to leverage New Relic, making it significantly easier for customers to allocate budget for all-in-one observability. Today's news builds on more than a decade of innovation between New Relic and Microsoft to give developers the tools they need to build better software. According to New Relic's 2022 Observability Forecast, most organizations expect to have robust observability practices in place by 2025, with multi-cloud migration cited as one of the most common trends driving the need for observability (42%). With this integration, Azure customers can accelerate their cloud journey with New Relic's all-in-one observability platform directly in Azure. DevOps teams can store their telemetry data in Azure, get started fast with Azure integrations and agents, all in a single pane of glass for monitoring all their workloads to debug, measure, and improve their entire stack. "Observability is essential in today's modern, multi-cloud world. Whether our customers are running applications on data centers, embracing the public cloud, or running things at the edge, they need observability to take a look across all those systems," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "Today's news brings together more than a decade of innovation between New Relic and Microsoft, to bring the power of full stack observability to Microsoft developers, so they can accelerate enterprise cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives." "Microsoft and New Relic share a strong commitment to providing world-class developer tools that help make developers and our customers successful. This partnership unlocks greater productivity fo all engineers with seamless integration between Azure and New Relic's all-in-one Observability platform," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. "Engineers and business leaders alike will benefit from this unique and powerful experience as they embrace New Relic's data-driven approach to engineering."



New Relic helps customers accelerate their cloud adoption and multi-cloud journeys by providing a comprehensive view of the entire application stack, including the underlying cloud infrastructure, application code, and user experience, allowing customers to quickly identify and troubleshoot performance issues, optimize multi-cloud resources, and ensure that their applications are running smoothly. Integration highlights include:

Store Telemetry in Azure: Subscribed customers will store their telemetry data on Azure to help align with their digital transformation and multi-cloud strategy.

Subscribed customers will store their telemetry data on Azure to help align with their digital transformation and multi-cloud strategy. Native Azure Marketplace Integration: New Relic has collaborated with Microsoft on the engineering effort to deliver natively integrated New Relic observability solutions through the Azure Marketplace.

New Relic has collaborated with Microsoft on the engineering effort to deliver natively integrated New Relic observability solutions through the Azure Marketplace. Retire Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) : Azure customers can retire their MACC by purchasing New Relic from the Azure Marketplace, which simplifies purchasing and contract management.

: Azure customers can retire their MACC by purchasing New Relic from the Azure Marketplace, which simplifies purchasing and contract management. Rapid Onboarding: The Azure Native New Relic Service offers rapid onboarding, incorporating an Azure-specific integration and agent installations from the Azure Portal to help customers monitor and optimize the performance of their Azure-hosted applications and infrastructure. The integration enables Azure customers to send consolidated Azure Platform Logs and Azure Monitor metrics directly to New Relic. "The players that are going to win in the observability space are the ones that offer their customers the flexibility to run workloads on the cloud of their choice," said Stephen Elliot, IDC Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations and DevOps. "Businesses are adopting a multi-cloud approach at rapid rates because it can help them further innovation while creating resilience in their systems since they won't be reliant on a single cloud vendor. There is a tremendous business opportunity for the observability companies that are able to support multiple clouds and find new ways to reach developer communities." The Azure Native New Relic Service is available for free to all New Relic full platform users and Microsoft Azure customers via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. For more information, visit www.newrelic.com. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic service on partner platforms, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005449/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]