TMCnet News
|
New Jersey Advocacy Group for Older Adults Announces Partnership to Help Age 50+ Residents Find Work with Age-Friendly Employers
WALTHAM, Mass. and HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJAAW (New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well) and the Age-Friendly Institute announced a partnership to make it easier for older New Jersey residents to land work with employers that proactively recruit and retain age 50+ employees. Age-Friendly Institute President Tim Driver and NJAAW Executive Director Cathy Rowe said "we're delighted to join forces to better connect employers and older residents in the great state of New Jersey."
The Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) Program, developed by a team of analysts and professionals with specializations in compensation, benefits and HR, began establishing best practices for being an age-friendly employer in 2006. There are hundreds of employers in the program across all industries, including both the private and public sectors.
Helping older adults work longer includes stakeholders of many stripes. They include research and advocacy organizations like NJAAW and the Age-Friendly Institute; Also policy makers, like the State of Massachusetts, which in 2022 became the first state in the U.S. to become certified as an age-friendly employer. The Massachusetts action, announced by Governor Charlie Baker, is spurring more states to seek the designation. Policymakers in States like Massachusetts are choosing to lead by example. They also want to drive healthy aging and economic expansion through increased labor force participation. See more of the press release by clicking here.
Media Contact For Age-Friendly Institute:
Media Contact For NJ Advocates for Aging Well:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-advocacy-group-for-older-adults-announces-partnership-to-help-age-50-residents-find-work-with-age-friendly-employers-301728515.html
SOURCE Age-Friendly Institute
02/07/2011
03/15/2013
IDEA SHOWCASE Keynote/Welcome Address - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 5:20pm
Keynote Address by White Label Communications: The UCaaS Landscape - Leveraging Technology Advances to Ensure You Maintain Control of Your Business
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 10:30am
What do MSPs Want from Their Vendors?
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 1:00-1:45pm