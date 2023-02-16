TMCnet News
New Frost & Sullivan Whitepaper Outlines the ROI of an Integrated, Automated Content Lifecycle Management Ecosystem for Enterprises
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the release of a new whitepaper written by Frost & Sullivan that explores the benefits of a successful content lifecycle management ecosystem and the role content automation plays in helping enterprises harness the power of their content – and content operations strategies - for success in today’s digital era.
The whitepaper, Content Automation: The Essential Ingredient for a Successful, Agile Content Lifecycle Management Ecosystem, discusses that in order for organizations to meet the digital output demands of their customers and see ROI from their content strategies, they must transform their content operations ecosystems. However, many organizations’ content strategies are inefficient and complex, impacting their ability to create, assemble and publish omnichannel content that aligns with corporate and regulatory requirements. Importantly, they lack the ability to understand how that content performs and whether the right content is reaching the right audience at the right time and via their preferred device for optimal consumption.
The paper takes a deep dive look at four critical areas organizations should evaluate, pause and consider content automation to get them on a path for successful content lifecycle management. These areas include structured, XML-based authoring using low-code / no-code tools, collaborative content creation workflows, omnichannel publishing, and drawing on content intelligence to effectively meet commercial expectations and eliminate content waste.
“This paper comes at a time when organizations are realizing that content is on the rise as a key factor in business growth. The amount of content they are creating is exorbitant and many realize their content operations are inefficient, outdated and in need of an overhaul if they want to stay regulated and win in their global markets,” said Martin Owen, CEO of Quark. “Enterprises are searching for ways to automate how they create, publish and analyze teir content to execute on their strategies. This paper sheds light on how content automation and structured authoring is at the core of modernizing these workflows and ensuring enterprises can successfully meet and exceed content consumption expectations in a digital-first era.”
The paper addresses the following:
“Content lifecycle management is really the new paradigm that is driven by content automation where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Mukul Krishna, Global Practice Leader, Frost & Sullivan. “With continual enterprise digitization and customers and prospects taking ownership of what, where and how they consume content, it’s imperative organizations re-evaluate their content strategies and leverage content automation to streamline processes internally and support their ability to deliver personalized, compliance-controlled content on demand.”
Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen empowers enterprises to cut through content complexity and create compliance-controlled content for omnichannel publishing autonomously. QPP NextGen provides closed-loop content lifecycle management by automating content creation, collaboration, assembly, omnichannel publishing and analysis. This supports the organizations’ ability to successfully address the challenges of today’s ‘Big Content’ era, meet the needs of internal and external stakeholders, and see the ROI of their content strategies.
To read the whitepaper, Content Automation: The Essential Ingredient for a Successful, Agile Content Lifecycle Management Ecosystem, go here.
