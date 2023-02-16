[January 24, 2023] NEW DATA-DRIVEN, PERSONALIZED INSIGHTS REPORTS FROM CARS AVAILABLE AT THE 2023 NADA SHOW THIS WEEK, EMPOWER DEALERS WITH A COMPETITIVE EDGE

Using Platform-Connected Data, CARS Offers Dealers a Free Preview of How to Maximize Their Trade-in Process, Brand Reputation and Targeted Marketing Efforts CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Cars.com Inc . (NYSE: CARS) platform further strengthened by recently integrated companies such as Accu-Trade and CreditIQ, the richness and scope of its data offering continues to grow. CARS will offer three free, personalized reports for dealers leveraging its platform-connected data at this week's 2023 National Association of Automobile Dealers (NADA) Show in Dallas Jan. 27-29. Dealers can visit CARS Booth #509 in Hall A at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas or reach out to their CARS account rep to gain access to their personalized reports: The Accu-Save Calculator: Approximately 45%¹ of vehicles sold at a dealership have a trade-in attached. With a standard in-store appraisal averaging 20 minutes per vehicle, dealerships are wasting hundreds of hours on outdated trade-in processes. An Accu-Trade appraisal takes as little as two minutes, and its unique, patent-pending OBD scanner identifies reconditioning issues in 1 of every 4 scanned vehicles — something often missed in traditional appraisals — saving dealers thousands in profitability by identifying maintenance needs before acquisition. Using a dealer's current inventory feed, the report delivers a personalized summary of the time waste and opportunity cost of traditional appraisals and potential cost savings that could be realized by modernizing.

The Experience Review: Reputation matters, and while dealer reviews through DealerRater offer valuable insights, it's now possible to leverage those reviews for macro-level business improvements. Through natural language processing, a type of artificial intelligence, CARS has developed a personalized report identifying which dealership areas are over- or underperforming based on the detailed content of reviews across Cars.com and DealerRater. The information helps dealers focus on opportunities to build a stronger brand reputation.

The FUEL In-Market Map Planner: Dealers looking to maximize cost-effective market share growth must start with high-quality data. Back by popular demand, the FUEL In-Market Map Planner leverages Cars.com's pure, in-market audience data to build a customized, geographically targeted, multiscreen audience plan. Dealers can get a sneak preview of competitors' claimed territories to ensure prime placement in the markets that matter most. This year, the report includes in-market display, social and video. Dealers looking for more information can visit CARS Booth #509 in Hall A at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Jan. 27-29 at the 2023 NADA Show or reach out to their CARS rep.







Sources:

1.NADA data, franchise dealers only, December 2022

