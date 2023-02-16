TMCnet News
NEW DATA-DRIVEN, PERSONALIZED INSIGHTS REPORTS FROM CARS AVAILABLE AT THE 2023 NADA SHOW THIS WEEK, EMPOWER DEALERS WITH A COMPETITIVE EDGE
Using Platform-Connected Data, CARS Offers Dealers a Free Preview of How to Maximize Their Trade-in Process, Brand Reputation and Targeted Marketing Efforts
CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) platform further strengthened by recently integrated companies such as Accu-Trade and CreditIQ, the richness and scope of its data offering continues to grow. CARS will offer three free, personalized reports for dealers leveraging its platform-connected data at this week's 2023 National Association of Automobile Dealers (NADA) Show in Dallas Jan. 27-29.
Dealers can visit CARS Booth #509 in Hall A at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas or reach out to their CARS account rep to gain access to their personalized reports:
ABOUT CARS.COM
CARS is the leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.
In addition to Cars.com™, the Company's brands include Dealer Inspire®, a technology provider building solutions to future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL™, an advertising solution providing dealers and OEMs the benefit of leveraging targeted digital video marketing to Cars.com's audience of in-market car shoppers; DealerRater®, a leading car dealer review and reputation management technology solution; CreditIQ™, digital financing technology and Accu-Trade™, vehicle valuation and appraisal technology. The Company's portfolio of brands also includes Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®.
The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Accu-Trade.com™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.
