TMCnet News
|
New Vodcast Series: The Future of Alternative Investments
Alternative investments FinTech Dynamo Software, in partnership with Business Reporter and Bloomberg, announced the release of a four-part Alternative Investments vodcast series. The video interviews, conducted by both Georgie Frost, award-winning freelance broadcaster and journalist, and Rachel Hicks, BBC-trained journalist, film maker, and media trainer, are eight-minute segments spanning business issues that face limited partners (LPs) and general partners (GPs). Each segment tackles specific challenges each audience is facing and discusses how FinTech is transforming how alternatives investors manage investment workflows.
A recap of each video follows.
Episode 1 | Featuring Hank Boughner, CEO, Dynamo Software
"The best FinTech today marries the best of human capabilities with the best of technology, empowering teams to harness the power of automation," said Boughner. "Investing in alternatives often means working through volumes of unstructured data, and it's essential to be able to collect, organize, and extract the right insights at the right time."
https://business-reporter.co.uk/finance/smart-successful-investment-management-requires-control-over-the-data-deluge
Boughner's vodcast, episode 1, will also be featured on Business Reporter's Bloomberg news hub in February 2023.
Episode 2 | Featuring Matt Keller, VP, Product (Limited Partners), Dynamo Software
"Dynamo can help in a number of ways, one of which is our Dynamo Data Automation offering," explained Keller. "We automatically collect unstructured alternative investments cashflow notices, investor statements, etc., and then extract their key data points, thereby eliminating the manual effort traditionally associated with doing so. By applying FinTech, we synthesize information for our clients much more quickly into actionable formats."
https://business-reporter.co.uk/finance/how-fintech-for-alternative-investments-firms-is-fuelling-a-new-business-paradigm
Episode 3 | Featuring Danielle Pepin, Head of Product PMV, Dynamo Software
Investors' priority is no small feat: to understand how to select the right ESG framework that will support what the business needs to measure while maintaining real-time access to audit-ready data. For firms in the alternative investments industry, the intensity of data volume and flow can be overwhelming.
"Many GPs, not just on the impact side anymore, but across all responsible investing, want to make a difference," explained Pepin. "So, when they evaluate companies, they also want to see changes over time. Dynamo helps clients set and record their intentions. We assist clients in picking a framework that helps them get started on data collection. And then, on the LP side, we make sense of that firehose of information."
https://business-reporter.co.uk/finance/how-you-can-untangle-esg-frameworks-compliance-and-standards-for-successful-investment-management
Episode 4 | Featuring Steve Tobio, VP, Product (General Partners), Dynamo Software
"Dynamo stands apart by offering a solution that is truly end-to-end," said Tobio. "We begin at the forefront of the fundraising process, where the first piece of communication happens, and then, we take it all the way through the investor correspondence process to back-end accounting and financial reporting. Having all that wealth information in a single database makes the entire investment process extremely efficient for both fund managers and their investors."
https://business-reporter.co.uk/finance/faster-deals-for-general-partners-how-communication-and-content-sharing-are-key
About Dynamo Software, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005268/en/
02/07/2011
03/15/2013
IDEA SHOWCASE Keynote/Welcome Address - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 5:20pm
Keynote Address by White Label Communications: The UCaaS Landscape - Leveraging Technology Advances to Ensure You Maintain Control of Your Business
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 10:30am
What do MSPs Want from Their Vendors?
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 1:00-1:45pm