New report shows the U.S. insurance industry provides inadequate coverage for climate-related disasters
BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres, in collaboration with the ESG Initiative and Wharton Climate Center at the Wharton School, released a report today that finds U.S. climate-related disaster insurance is often inaccessible, unaffordable, or does not meet the needs of certain populations.
Low- to moderate-income households and communities of color are disproportionally affected by climate disasters
Inclusive Insurance for Climate-Related Disasters: A Roadmap for the United States examines the role of insurance in recovery from climate disaster across socioeconomic groups in the U.S. The analysis found low- to moderate-income households and communities of color are disproportionally affected by climate disasters and more likely to experience financial shocks but without financial savings, or insurance, to cover them.
The frequency and severity of natural disasters are increasing due to climate change. According to the NOAA, climate disasters have inflicted
Climate disasters translate into financial shocks to underserved communities. Costs include direct damage to property; expenses for evacuation and temporary living accommodations during repairs; interim expenses for disrupted utilities or transportation; and loss of income from business interruption.
The report's authors are Carolyn Kousky, Associate Vice President of Economics and Policy at EDF, and Karina French, Manager, Climate Resilience Research at EDF.
The analysis provides actionable guidance for developing an inclusive insurance system that is affordable, accessible, transparent, people-centered, and just. It provides recommendations to U.S. policymakers, regulators, and the private sector including:
This report was done in consultation with organizations in several affected communities. It includes studies from New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Puerto Rico that outline providing inclusive insurance to unserved and underserved communities.
At 1 pm ET on Feb. 22, Ceres will host a webinar diving further into report findings and recommendations. Register here.
