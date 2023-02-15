TMCnet News
New Data from Brooks Bell Reveals More than Half of Consumers Anticipate Personal Financial Improvement in 2023
Brooks Bell, the consulting firm with deep expertise building insight-driven organizations in the financial services market, today released its latest research-driven report, "Brooks Bell 2023 Banking Trends." The report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights from a deep-dive into consumer behavior and anticipated actions in the new year.
"Understanding what customers need in 2023 starts with understanding how the uncertainty of 2022 impacted their finances," said Gregory Ng, CEO of Brooks Bell. "Taking it a step further by conducting a self-evaluation of your organization's processes and tools is key to delivering a better user experience. Financial service providers must be ready to match the accelerating pace of consumer expectations with better solutions, and the smartest will use the opportunity of the new year to experiment with new and improved operations."
Brooks Bell surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers in late 2022. Key findings include:
About Brooks Bell Inc.
Brooks Bell is a consulting firm with deep expertise in the financial services market, building insight-driven organizations with 10 of the top 50 financial institutions in the U.S. across brokerage, credit card, retail banking, and global investment industries. Its world-class optimization programs enable companies to leverage data, human-centered design and technology to deliver a better customer experience. Their engagements are focused on generating consumer insights that can be utilized effectively throughout organizations, and at the speed of change seen in customer expectations today. Founded in 2003, Brooks Bell enables teams to take full ownership of their testing, personalization, analytics and user research programs to become masters of their own experimentation success. Learn more at www.brooksbell.com.
