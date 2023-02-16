[January 18, 2023] New Courses on Creating an M&A Process, Big Tickets Items Affecting Valuation, and Selling Subscale Subsidiaries

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Science Academy is releasing three new courses on its platform. Instructors include Kevin Barnes, Michael Frankel, Amr Abdelaziz, Utkarsh Bhagat, and Jacquelyn Marsac. Barnes' course titled, "Creating an M&A Process for Corporate Development" presents a thorough guide on how to create an M&A function. The course includes key tips for deal sourcing and the intricacies between quantitative and qualitative valuation methods. Barnes also provides valuable insight on the IMO team's involvement and best practices when relaying information between the diligence and integration teams. The course "The Big Ticket Items Impacting Valuation Today" is a panel discussion with Utkarsh Bhagat, Amr Abdelaziz, and Jacquelyn Marsac. Topics covered in this discussion include specific buyer behaviors that make determining valuation easier, how seller due diligence impacts valuation, how to value a company with negative cash flow but a ight market fit, and the top three items that impact value today.



Frankel's course titled, "Successfully Selling Sub-Scale Subsidiaries" provides a comprehensive breakdown on the sell-side process for small subsidiaries/businesses, such as streamlining the decision to sell, how to find the right buyers, prepping for sale, and timing. Frankel discusses different buyer types, key efforts to maximize sale value (including retention agreements and other sale prep), and how to achieve key non-financial goals for the corporate seller. He also presents how to utilize the sale process to maximize leave-behind revenue and other value drivers. The three courses are available online for M&A Science Academy subscribers. There are monthly and annual subscription types, and both plans include unlimited access to a library of 60+ additional courses. Learn more about the M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy M&A Science Academy is a subscription-based, online platform that provides clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of takeaway methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy . Media Contact:

