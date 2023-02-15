TMCnet News
New Haven Public School District Celebrating School Choice Week with Virtual, In-Person Opportunities
Expo to share public magnet school info with 800 families, cap week of in-person festivities
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Connecticut's most diverse school districts, serving more than 19,000 students, will celebrate School Choice Week with a weekful of activities, culminating in a virtual school choice expo highlighting magnet options on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The magnet schools in New Haven Public School District offer tracks for all types of student interests, from architecture to music. With in-person events throughout the week and a virtual expo on Saturday, every family, no matter their schedule and preferences, can explore these distinctive options, making it easy to find the best match for their child.
The week of events is conveniently located before the application period opens in New Haven for the 2023-2024 school year, and is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023).
Highlights include:
The week of events is planned by the New Haven Public School District.
National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-haven-public-school-district-celebrating-school-choice-week-with-virtual-in-person-opportunities-301721617.html
SOURCE National School Choice Week
