TMCnet News
|
New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment
Casey's and Duluth Trading Co. are using Salesforce to connect to their customers in a whole new way
New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced a series of new innovations to help retailers grow and optimize advertising sales, gain a single view of transactions across digital and physical stores, and unlock value from their customer data.
New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences
New Salesforce data* shows that a disconnected experience is the top frustration customers have with retailers. What's more, 79% of consumers surveyed plan to reassess their retail spending over the next 12 months. However, 65% will remain loyal to companies that offer a more personalized experience.
Consumers today expect every moment to be connected, personalized, and seamless, and to succeed now, retailers must deliver on those expectations," said Jujhar Singh, EVP and GM of Salesforce Industries. "Salesforce for Retail brings together the power and flexibility of Salesforce's platform with an expansive ecosystem so retailers can leverage real-time data to acquire new customers, deliver personalized experiences, generate advertising revenue, increase margins, and drive efficiency."
Salesforce for Retail Media helps retailers grow and optimize advertising revenue
Retailers navigating recent data privacy changes are looking for new ways to leverage shoppers' first-party data. New Salesforce for Retail Media innovations help them activate that first-party data, giving them new audience insights, targeting abilities, and the resources to grow advertising revenues. With Salesforce for Retail Media, organizations can:
Commerce Cloud innovations and partnerships create seamless shopping experiences
Retailers need to find new ways to grow revenue and margins while driving efficiency and cutting costs. New Commerce Cloud innovations create frictionless experiences to accelerate time to value, streamline operations, and keep shoppers coming back to retailers' digital stores. With Commerce Cloud, retailers can:
Retailers confronting economic certainty and tighter budgets must make every dollar count. With new innovations powered by Salesforce Genie Customer Data Cloud, retailers can unlock value from their existing customer data, drive efficiency by reducing integration costs, break down data silos, and manage data quality. It will help them:
And, with Salesforce Loyalty Management, retailers can better retain their customers, improve member engagement, and drive greater program ROI. Now, companies can rapidly deploy new promotions and personalize loyalty rewards programs, review promotion-predicted revenue, and take corrective actions to achieve promotion goals, all while delivering exceptional service experiences and better agent productivity.
Dynamic connected experiences help Salesforce customers drive success now
Casey's Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce
"Before Salesforce, we had multiple fragmented marketing systems that did not talk to one another, and had no commonality," said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Experience, Casey's. "When we selected Salesforce, we had the ability to easily organize and unify all of our customer data to communicate in a consistent way, leading to an increase in customer loyalty and less work for our marketers."
Duluth Trading Co. Creates Fast, Flexible, and Convenient Shopping Experiences with Salesforce
"In today's environment, it's important to keep a close ear and eye on what the customer is doing and be able to quickly pivot to meet their shifting needs," said Beth Heeney, Director of eCommerce, Duluth Trading Co. "Salesforce gives us the insights, flexibility, and efficiency needed to make that pivot while continuing to craft the exact experience our customers are looking for."
More information:
*Real-Time Connected Customer Research: This research is from a double-blind study of over 5,000 consumers across the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Singapore. Data was collected between December 14 and December 19, 2022. All respondents are third-party panelists. Data is representative of census age and gender. Cultural bias impacts survey results. Survey results will be published on the Salesforce Newsroom on January 19, 2023.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-salesforce-for-retail-innovations-help-personalize-every-shopping-moment-301720119.html
SOURCE Salesforce
02/16/2011
05/06/2011
Conference Boxed Lunches - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/14/23
Time: 12:30pm
"It's a Mobile World" - Using Asterisk to Distribute Calls in a Mobile-first Retail Environment
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 1:45-2:30pm
Selling SD-WAN: A Key to MSP Success
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 8:30-9:15am