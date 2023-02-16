TMCnet News
|
New Study: More than Two-thirds of Quantum-Adopting Global Enterprises Dedicated at Least $1M to Quantum Computing Initiatives in 2022; a 2.5x Increase Over 2021
Zapata Computing, a leading enterprise quantum software company, today announced the findings from its Second Annual Report on Enterprise Quantum Computing Adoption. The report reveals a deepening commitment from enterprises that points to a maturing industry with widespread, global interest and increased urgency regarding post-quantum cybersecurity threats.
The growing interest in quantum is translating into spending, demonstrated by the majority (71%) of quantum-adopting enterprises surveyed having current quantum computing budgets of more than $1 million. This finding represents a 2.5X increase over 2021, where only 28% of quantum-adopting respondents indicated that they had a quantum computing budget of more than $1 million.
Considering this net-positive shift in budgets, it's no surprise that 74% of enterprise leaders have adopted or are planning to adopt quantum computing. Interestingly, nearly a third (30%) of respondents that have adopted or plan to adopt quantum computing expect to see a competitive advantage due to quantum computing within the next 12 months. This represents more than a sevenfold increase year-over-year from 2021 (4%) and highlights the growing commitment to near-term quantum computing initiatives as the technology continues to mature.
"We're getting a unique glimpse into the quantum adoption mindset of global enterprise executives, which mirrors what we're seeing in our customer base," said Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-founder of Zapata Computing. "These findings become more interesting when compared to the data we saw last year. Over the past 12 months, we've seen significant new developments in technology, particularly generative AI, and near-term advantages from quantum-inspired technologies that are fueling the momentum for quantum computing planning and adoption. As a result, more enterprises are exploring what's possible with the hybrid quantum classical compute capabilities of today and how the potential of quantum computing may impact their competitive position -- and ultimately their business results."
Additional key findings from the study include:
About Zapata Computing
Zapata Computing, Inc. is a leading enterprise quantum software company. The Company's Orquestra® platform supports the research, development, and deployment of quantum-ready applications® for enterprises' most computationally complex problems. Zapata has pioneered new methods in ML, optimization, and simulation to maximize value from near-term quantum devices, and works closely with ecosystem hardware providers such as Amazon, D-Wave, Google, NVIDIA, Quantinuum, IBM, IonQ and Rigetti. Zapata was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.zapatacomputing.com.
About The Second Annual Report on Enterprise Quantum Computing Adoption
The study was commissioned by Zapata Computing and conducted by Wakefield Research in November 2022. It includes the responses of 300 decision-maker-level leaders at large global enterprises (CIOs, CTOs and other VP-level and above executives) with estimated 2022 revenues of over USD $250 million, and estimated computing budgets over $1M. Respondents were recruited solely by Wakefield Research, screening only for enterprise size, revenue, estimated computing budget, and seniority level - they were not recruited from Zapata contacts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005214/en/
07/06/2009
10/05/2010
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 8:00am
IDEA SHOWCASE Keynote/Welcome Address - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 5:20pm
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 8:00am