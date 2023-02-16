[January 10, 2023] New Emplicit Study Reveals Consumers Use Amazon To Discover New Brands

86% say they've purchased a product from a brand they've never tried before / 35% claim Amazon is how they discover new brands, even if they're small NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplicit, an Amazon partner eCommerce agency, released today findings of a new survey that give retailers insights into the ways consumers are shopping on Amazon. In addition to evidence consumers are using Amazon as a new brand discovery tool, the survey also revealed that the platform's Amazon Prime membership is one of the outlet's strongest and most attractive features. In fact, of those who would buy from Amazon (over a product's own website) even if the product was more expensive, 50% claim they would buy from Amazon because of fast Prime delivery – 40% citing it's easier than setting up a new account on another website as the reason. "At Emplicit, we help eCommerce brands maximize their potential on Amazon by delivering highly-specialized channel expertise tailored to their unique needs," said Brian Byer, COO of Emplicit. "Many of our new survey findings reaffirm why it's not only important to have a presence on Amazon, but to have an optimized presence that makes the most of this powerful sales channel." Some of the survey's other insights include: Ads are important. Of those who find product ads on Amazon useful, 86% have purchased products from a brand they'd never tried before.

Being featured by Amazon is important. 80% of respondents claim they check out "similar items" and "others also bought" items that Amazon displays for them.

Almost two-thirds (61%) of respondents claim that multiple product images is what visually helps them the most while shopping on Amazon. A majority of shoppers surveyed still do their due diligence when purchasing on Amazon. 27% look at a seller's website before they buy if they're unfamiliar with them, and 24% will check to see if the seller is selling cheaper directly from their site.

More than half of consumers say it doesn't affect their purchase decision whether their product is 'Fulfilled by Amazon' or 'Fulfilled by Merchant', with 29% claiming they don't care one way or the other – as long as delivery is guaranteed.



For more information about Emplicit and the ways it can help your eCommerce business elevate its game visit: https://emplicit.co

About Emplicit Emplicit is an Amazon-certified ecommerce maximization partner that helps ecommerce brands reach their maximum potential by delivering highly specialized channel expertise tailored to their unique needs. The company is a leading service provider in the Amazon services industry where it is recognized as a top 500 Amazon seller on the Marketplace (out of ~6M). It offers clients solutions that leverage the power of unique subject matter experts, amplified by custom software to help their clients sell on Amazon.

