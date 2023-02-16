TMCnet News
New Emplicit Study Reveals Consumers Use Amazon To Discover New Brands
86% say they've purchased a product from a brand they've never tried before / 35% claim Amazon is how they discover new brands, even if they're small
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplicit, an Amazon partner eCommerce agency, released today findings of a new survey that give retailers insights into the ways consumers are shopping on Amazon.
In addition to evidence consumers are using Amazon as a new brand discovery tool, the survey also revealed that the platform's Amazon Prime membership is one of the outlet's strongest and most attractive features. In fact, of those who would buy from Amazon (over a product's own website) even if the product was more expensive, 50% claim they would buy from Amazon because of fast Prime delivery – 40% citing it's easier than setting up a new account on another website as the reason.
"At Emplicit, we help eCommerce brands maximize their potential on Amazon by delivering highly-specialized channel expertise tailored to their unique needs," said Brian Byer, COO of Emplicit. "Many of our new survey findings reaffirm why it's not only important to have a presence on Amazon, but to have an optimized presence that makes the most of this powerful sales channel."
Some of the survey's other insights include:
About Emplicit
Emplicit is an Amazon-certified ecommerce maximization partner that helps ecommerce brands reach their maximum potential by delivering highly specialized channel expertise tailored to their unique needs. The company is a leading service provider in the Amazon services industry where it is recognized as a top 500 Amazon seller on the Marketplace (out of ~6M). It offers clients solutions that leverage the power of unique subject matter experts, amplified by custom software to help their clients sell on Amazon.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-emplicit-study-reveals-consumers-use-amazon-to-discover-new-brands-301717019.html
SOURCE Emplicit
