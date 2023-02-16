[January 10, 2023] New Cascade® Platinum Plus Raises the Standard for Clean Dishes with Breakthrough Innovation

Today, Cascade®, America's most recommended dishwasher detergent1 brand, debuted Cascade Platinum Plus, its newest innovation and most powerful, patented cleaning formula. Every day, millions of Americans compensate for what their dishwasher may leave behind by prewashing, rewashing and hand drying for clean, cabinet-ready dishes. To combat this waste in precious resources of additional time, effort and water, Cascade developed Cascade Platinum Plus, a first-of-its-kind cleaning system that allows people to skip all the extra steps. Simply scrape off any remaining food, load it into the dishwasher, and you're done. No prewash, no rewash - or your money back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005008/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) To develop its biggest formula upgrade in a decade, Cascade tested 10 prototype formulations and 13,000 test pods to perfect the super-packed Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPac. The incomparable dual-power cleaning formula is comprised of cleaning ingredients to hydrate and scrub dried-on food, plus starch- and protein-fighting enzymes to break down tough-to-clean foods better than ever before. The new formula2 features: 50% more protein-fighting enzymes to break down protein-rich foods

2x the amount of a new, proprietary enzyme to better fight stubborn starches

2x the grease cleaning power of Dawn to remove grease, deliver improved shine, and help dry dishes To better understand America's broken dishwashing routine and the intrinsic value of a dishwasher doing its job, Cascade commissioned a survey3 of dishwasher users to learn more about their habits and frustrations. The results prove just how inefficient and dissatisfying current dishwashing routines are: At least once a week, people do extra work when running the dishwasher, including rewashing (57%) their dishes, manually drying (68%), or prerinsing/prewashing (86%)

Nearly half (49%) of people feel stressed or overwhelmed when dishes are not clean enough to immediately put away when the dishwasher is done

Having to correct a dishwasher failure causes 48% of people to miss out on personal time "For years we have heard people debate the need to prerinse dishes and express their frustration with having to rewash items that do not come out of the dishwasher perfectly clean the first time. When people do the job of their dishwasher, it is clear their dish washing routine is broken," said Guerin McClure, Vice President, North America Dish Care, Procter & Gamble. "We formulated Cascade Platinum Plus to allow for dishes to go straight from the table, to the dishwasher, to the cabinet, so people can spend less time at the sink and more time doing things that they enjoy." Cascade recognizes old prerinsing habits die hard and people do not believe they can simply scrape, load, and be done, particularly with tough-to-clean items like a crusty casserole dish or teriyaki-glazed skillet. The brand dares America to skip the prerinse by taking the "Cascade Platinum Plus Load This, Get This" challenge to experience the time- and resource-saving benefits when the dishwasher can be the dish washer. To kickstart the cleaning revolution, Cascade is giving away 10 million Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs and offering a money-back guarantee on its best clean yet. New Cascade Platinum Plus is launching with support of a national integrated marketing campaign that encourages viewers to "Dare to Dish Differently" and is now available in stores nationwide and online. Retail prices are at the sole discretion of the retailer. The MSRP is USD $5.44 for an 11-count bag; $19.94 for a 52-count tub. Visit www.CascadeClean.com to learn more about Cascade Platinum Plus, its money back guarantee, and how to receive a free sample. About Cascade In 1953, Cascade® entered the automatic dishwashing market with claims of "spotless dishes" to the four percent of households with dishwashers. The fast-moving world of household innovations was just in its beginning stages, and Cascade stayed at the forefront for the next 50 years by developing a range of automatic dishwashing products perfect for a variety of families, needs, and lifestyles. Today, with decades of experience and dishwashers in more than 60-percent of households, Cascade continues to grow, striving for immaculate dishes every time with its brilliant automatic dishwashing powders, gels, pacs, and additives. About Procter & Gamble P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.







___________________________________________ 1 More dishwasher brands in North America recommend Cascade over any other automatic dishwashing detergent brand, recommendations as part of co-marketing agreements. 2 Compared to Cascade Complete 3 Survey Methodology: P&G conducted a 3-6-minute online survey among n=444 dishwasher users that are at least partially involved in doing the dishes for their household. The total sample is nationally representative of age, race/ethnicity, and household income within the Home Care category and was fielded between Oct 28 - Nov 1, 2022. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 4.66 percentage points.

