[January 08, 2023]

New era in China: Kindergarten teacher passionate about growth of students

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Jody-Leigh Pienaar from South Africa is a teacher in an international kindergarten in Chengdu. She has been living and working there for three years. Chengdu is a trendy city where new things are popping up all the time and everyone can find their preferred lifestyle, according to Jody.

As a teacher, Pienaar is always passionate about each student's English learning and personal growth. Seeing students learning nd progressing has brought her a great sense of accomplishment, Jody says.







Watch the video to find out more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5quFeDx4Yw

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn