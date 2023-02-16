TMCnet News
New era in China: Kindergarten teacher passionate about growth of students
BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
Jody-Leigh Pienaar from South Africa is a teacher in an international kindergarten in Chengdu. She has been living and working there for three years. Chengdu is a trendy city where new things are popping up all the time and everyone can find their preferred lifestyle, according to Jody.
As a teacher, Pienaar is always passionate about each student's English learning and personal growth. Seeing students learning nd progressing has brought her a great sense of accomplishment, Jody says.
Watch the video to find out more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5quFeDx4Yw
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-kindergarten-teacher-passionate-about-growth-of-students-301716013.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
