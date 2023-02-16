[January 04, 2023] New Features Announced on Yoshino Technology's First Solid-State Technology (SST) Battery in a Portable Power Station

-- All models will be fully ETL Certified; B2000 and B4000 models will feature Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronic Show, Booth #9317 (Jan. 4, 2023) – Yoshino Technology announced two new features today on the market's first solid-state technology (SST) solar generator adaptable power stations. All models (B330, B660, B2000 and B4000) will be ETL Certified, which signifies proof of product compliance to North American safety standards. The B2000 and B4000 models will also feature Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), which provides emergency power when the input power source or main power fails. Additionally, the B4000 will come equipped with Smart Link Tech for infinite capacity expansion and a 30-amp RV outlet for recreational use. Yoshino's solid-state technology (SST) portable power stations offer more power in a smaller, lighter and safer power station for uses ranging from outdoor family/outdoor adventure to home backup and industrial settings. Whether consumers find themselves in a tent, car, home, RV or worksite, Yoshino has the right power station to meet their needs. The portable power stations are built around a state-of-the-art solid electrolyte in place of the bulky and flammable liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium batteries, which improves performance and represents a giant leap forward for battery technology. Higher energy density means the same amount of power fits into a smaller, lighter package compared to traditional lithium batteries. Whereas liquid electrolytes are flammable and can catch fire if a battery is damaged or overheated, SST batteries have greatly reduced risk because they use a solid electrolyte. SST batteries also allow for faster charging—up to 80% capacity in under an hour—giving users reliable, portable power that's ready to go when they are. SST batteries provide up to twice the power per pound of traditional lithium batteries, meaning users can carry more power to tackle bigger tasks. "Being first to announce an SST battery in a portable power station, and now being the only company in this space to have our entire product line ETL certified, has made for a very exciting and busy few months," said Vince Caito, Vice President, Marketing & Product Development, Yoshino Technology. "Products will begin shipping in May and will enhance a wide array of lifestyles -- from van life and outdoor adventure, to powering your outdoor business and providing home backup power in case of power outages -- with a smaller, lighter, safer option at the leading edge of solid-state technology." Yoshino portable power stations can be recharged using both AC and DC inputs, portable solar panels, and even USB-C on supported models. With nearly silent operation and no exhaust fumes, Yoshino power stations can be safely used indoors or out and at times when the loud noise of a gasoline-powered generator would be inappropriate. Yoshino portable power stations are available at www.yoshino-power.com , with price starting at $349.00 retail.



According to Allied Market Research®, the global portable battery market is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4 percent (2021-2030). About Yoshino Technology

Southern California-based Yoshino Technology believes that progress and sustainability go hand-in-hand. The company strives to develop new solutions to meet the energy needs of individuals and families everywhere. Yoshino's innovative solid-state technology (SST) makes for longer-lasting products that are lighter, safer, and greener than traditional lithium batteries. Designed with cleaner energy in mind, Yoshino products provide reliable power on the go, keeping people more connected wherever they are. For more information, visit www.yoshinopower.com . CES Press Kit link: https://ces.vporoom.com/Yoshino Product Shots

