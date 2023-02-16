[December 20, 2022] New ezW2 2022 Has Just Been Released To Assist Small To Midsize Businesses Process Forms Quickly

“With the latest ezW2 2022 software, customers can start processing forms for the upcoming 2023 tax season quickly and easily.” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.



Business owners need not wait until the last minute to process W2, W3, 1096 and 1099-NEC forms when using the latest ezW2 software. With the new 2022 version, customers can process unlimited forms for unlimited companies easily and quickly.







Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp The main features included in the latest version include but are not limited to: - ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.



- Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.





- ezW2 can print 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.



- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily - ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one - ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download new ezW2 software today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp and is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems.



About halfpricesoft.com Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

